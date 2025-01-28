Trout Unlimited rep talks fly fishing

On Wednesday, avid fly fisherman Dave Atcheson spoke at length at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center about the many types of flies fishermen can use. The presentation was part of the wildlife refuge’s wintertime Ways of Knowing Wednesday speaker series.

Atcheson, who works for environmental nonprofit Trout Unlimited and teaches a fly fishing course at Kenai Peninsula College, says he wanted to introduce the community to the sport.

“Everybody here seemed very interested in fishing and ecology in the life cycles of the fish," Atcheson said. "I think that’s always just good to impart, and hopefully that equates to people taking care of the environment.”

Kathleen Reeves of Soldotna loves fishing, but has never fly fished. She was curious about the ins and outs of the sport, and learned that picking the right fly for what you’re fishing for is imperative.

“You really need to know a lot about the different fish’s habits to know which types of flies to use," Reeves said. "I’ve always known you need to fish with what they’re eating on, but you really need to know these different kinds of bugs and stuff that they eat at different times of the year.”

Soldotna’s Jack Holdaway is a fly fisherman and regular attendee of the refuge’s speaker series.

But it’s been awhile since Holdaway’s grabbed his rod and reel and hit the water. He says he attended the presentation as a refresher.

“It gets me fired up and ready to go," Holdaway said. "It’s wintertime, let’s go and get ready. It’s really an encouragement, I think.”

Holdaway says the opportunity is great outreach and education about public lands and activities associated with them. Atcheson agrees.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL A table of fishing flies is shown to a group of outdoor recreationalists at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

“It’s great fun and a great way to get out and experience what we have here,” Atcheson said.

Atcheson says Alaska has fly fishing opportunities year round. He also says Kenai Peninsula fish are smart, so flies are necessary if you plan to end the day with more than just nibbles on your hook.

In commemoration of Trout Unlimited Alaska’s 20th anniversary, the organization is hosting a fishing-related speaking series the first Tuesday of every month at The Goods in Soldotna.