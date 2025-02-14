Soldotna City Hall brings student art to council chambers

Just feet from a podium where civically engaged citizens can address their concerns to the city council, a colorful, pastel painting of a goldfish looks into the crowd. Across the room on another wall, “Blue Collar Joe,” as the sketch is named, watches on as agenda items are discussed.

The art pieces are a few of about 20 on the walls of the council chambers at Soldotna City Hall, each created by a Soldotna High School student.

“We have some great artists here in town,” said Soldotna Vice Mayor Lisa Parker. “I think the community, once they see it, they also are going to be like ‘Wow, we have some very talented, exceptional people in our town.’”

The idea was inspired by similar student art displays in government offices, like one inside the Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau. The pieces in Soldotna will be swapped out every six weeks for art from other schools.

Campbell Kincaid is a junior at Soldotna High School and a student representative on the city council. She also has three pieces of art on view, each a pastel painting of a different mountain range.

“I love the outdoors on the Kenai Peninsula," Kincaid said. "So in particular, I wanted to do different nature scenery and I wanted to kind of capture the colors of Alaska and be able to make it cohesive.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Soldotna High School junior Campbell Kincaid has three pastel paintings on view at Soldotna City Hall.

Kincaid says each piece was created in art class, and that the council’s new art initiative makes her proud and excited to create. She also says the gallery provides students who aren’t involved in sports or music an outlet to express themselves.

“Showing art from the high school is really important because we can be able to showcase our talents and our interests, and really get deep into what our students like to do,” Kincaid said.

Council members say the idea for the art display had an immediate response from local art teachers. Soldotna City Clerk Johni Blankenship says each piece of art submitted for the new gallery is on display.

“I’m hoping that this will continue to expand and become just a way of introducing art throughout the City of Soldotna, because the council has spoken,” Blankenship said.

The old city council photographs have been archived and will eventually be uploaded to a historical page on the city’s website. The next display in the council chambers will showcase student art from Soldotna Elementary School.