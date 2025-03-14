A 'string' of work on display at Kenai Chamber

Hanging on a back wall of the Kenai Chamber’s conference room, there appear to be paintings of an eagle, puffin and other familiar Alaska fauna. But upon closer inspection, it’s an optical illusion. These designs are actually made of many colorful pieces of string, wound taut at different angles and depths around an array of nails.

The detailed, twine animals each took a few months to create. They’re hung alongside 25 circular string art pieces, called mandalas. Gacal says he’s been crafting string art for about five years.

“It makes my mind and my brain focus, and then it helps you a lot for everyday living," Gacal said. "It helps ease your mind, it’s like a sanctuary when you’re in your own place.”

This is Gacal’s second show at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce since it began hosting art exhibits last year. Although patrons may recognize some of his work from the prior show, most of it is new and has never been publicly displayed.

That includes about 30 photographs. All of them depict scenes of Alaska life, from Seldovia’s iconic architecture, to an ice jam on a frozen river.

And Gacal says Alaska is his main photographic inspiration. He first got into the medium about a decade ago when he moved to the state from the Philippines.

“Alaska helps me a lot, because here, I can do many things," Gacal said. "I have so many inspirations here, I only get my inspirations here in Alaska.”

Gacal says the first photo he took in the state was of a sunset – a favorite of his he’s repeatedly photographed over the years. The exhibit has nearly a dozen sunset photos.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL In addition to string art, Jessie Gacal has about 30 Alaska inspired photographs displayed at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce.

The Kenai Chamber of Commerce will have monthly art installations through September, and will pick it back up next spring. Gacal’s work will be on view through the end of the month.