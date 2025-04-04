Soldotna remembers teen killed in Turnagain Pass avalanche

Tucker Challans was a friend to all, according to those who knew him. The 16-year-old Soldotna boy was killed by an avalanche last month while snowmachining in Turnagain Pass.

Several hundred people gathered at Soldotna High School Thursday evening for Challans’ celebration of life. It included speeches from teachers and friends.

“We know he will be a source of inspiration to us, to be willing to seek genuine connections,” said John DeVolld, principal at Soldotna Montessori Charter School. Devolld worked with Challans for three years.

"He, as a new fourth grader, and at the ripe old age of nine, let me know that I'd be getting to know him well, because he would probably be in my office a lot that year," Devolld said. "He shared that he may be in trouble from time to time."

“Tucker loved many, many things in this life, as we all know, but snowmachining and fishing, well, that was his two main things in this life," said Derek Schneider, a fishing guide from Juneau. He worked with Challans the past few summers.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Attendees of Tucker Challans' celebration of life honored the 16-year-old's love of snowmachining with a two-stroke send off.

“He definitely became like a little brother to my wife, Mallory, and I," Schneider said. "We got to watch Tucker two years ago go from this little, teeny dude and just rise into this all-star young man.”

Schneider spoke about Challans' good-natured hijinks, including his boisterous love of storytelling. Schneider also talked about Challans' work as a fishing guide.

During his speech, Schneider indicated that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl in July. And, Schneider said Challans' was the first person he broke the news to.

Schneider said the two chatted regularly over the phone.

“He made it a point, even when he was with all of the bros in the truck when he FaceTimed my wife and I, to end the calls with ‘I love you dudes,’ even though we know that's probably not the cool thing to do," Schneider said. "Tucker, right there. That just speaks volumes of who he was as a human being.”

“He had confidence and ambition of someone so much older," said Sargeant Truesdell, former principal at Soldotna High School and Skyview Middle School. "He was like a 16-year-old 25-year-old in my office, and I just felt so confident walking out knowing that he was going to be good.”

"Tucker knew exactly what he was going to do," Truesdell added. "Talked to me about all the money he was going to make, trucks and machines, he would own a house he was going to build. He wasn't just dreaming. He was planning.”

While Truesdell says some former students are easy to forget about, he says this was never the case with Challans. Truesdell says he most admired Challans' determination in life, which was apparent from their first meeting almost five years ago.

“What I'll miss most is the certainty in his voice, the unshakable belief that no matter what obstacle came his way, he was going to thrive," Truesdell said. "Tucker was a dreamer, but more importantly, he was a doer.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Attendees of Tucker Challans' celebration of life released balloons with messages attached.

Challans' celebration of life concluded with a balloon release, and to honor his love of snowmachining, a two-stroke send off.