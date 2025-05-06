Kenaitze Tribe observes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Monday was Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, an annual commemoration that honors the lives of Native people around the country impacted by violence. In Kenai, the Kenaitze Indian Tribe held a vigil to remember those lost, and recognize local support groups.

Maria Guerra is the tribe’s family and social services director.

“One of the things that I don't want us to do is get used to the high numbers that, considering that is the norm, that the victimization of Alaska Native, American Indian people is higher than that of the Lower 48 per population or size in general,” Guerra said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Kenaitze Tribal Council member Mary Ann Mills, center, speaks at a vigil for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Alaska has one of the highest rates in the country of missing and murdered Indigenous women. That’s despite the state’s small population, and that Alaska Native people make up only 19% of the state’s total population, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday.

Guerra says the vigil not only honors Indigenous people who have been murdered or are missing, but it brings attention to the tribe’s social services office, which she says helps those impacted by trauma.

“We should want to be able to do something to reduce the numbers," Guerra said. "Stop it altogether would be ideal, but at least to work hard enough to help do whatever we can, as far as providing information to people to prepare them for how to respond when things like that happen.”

Council member Mary Ann Mills spoke at the vigil. She says some missing or murdered Indigenous people have also been misclassified as a different race, which makes tracking the problem difficult.

Mills, who also sits on several tribal committees, says she’s testified with the U.S. Department of Justice to reduce violence against women, including Native women.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Monday's vigil concluded with an opportunity for attendees to create Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day feather clips.

“Testifying is a big part of what we do to have awareness, because these things need to stop in order for us to survive,” Mills said.

Mills says staying informed about missing and murdered Indigenous people is critical to reduction. She also says staying connected to local support groups can help prevent violence from happening, or support victims and families when it does.

“It's really all of our responsibility to take care of each other," Mills said. "It goes beyond racial lines.”

No local missing or murdered Indigenous people were mentioned by name at Monday’s vigil. But Guerra, with the Kenaitze Tribe, says it's important to recognize that the crisis affects communities on the Kenai Peninsula, too.

The vigil concluded with an opportunity for attendees to create Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day feather clips. Event organizers hope these will be worn year round to advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Resources

Local:

Kenaitze Indian Tribe DVSA Advocacy

Leeshore Center

Alaska:

Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault)

AKNWRC (Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center)

Governor’s Council MMIP Report

National

DOJ/MMIP (Department of Justice)

OVC/MMIP (Office for Victims of Crime)

FBI/MMIP (Federal Bureau of Investigations)