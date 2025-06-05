Bjorkman reflects on legislative session

Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman spoke about his legislative efforts this recent session at a joint Kenai and Soldotna Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting Wednesday.

One of his top priorities was education funding. Bjorkman says despite the recent passing of a bill that bumps per student funding by $700 — an increase from last year's $680 one-time funding boost — the state is spending less on education than it did last year because of declining enrollment.

Bjorkman says the state’s education funding also isn’t keeping up with inflation.

“That ultimately means that you have less educational opportunities that are available for students," Bjorkman said. "So that means larger class sizes. You have less variety for special classes, vocational training, arts, music.”

Bjorkman also highlighted a bill passed this session that would generate revenue by taxing online purchases made by Alaskans to out of state companies. He says it could help generate revenue for schools.

Bjorkman also highlighted two insurance bills he worked on.

One would allow contractors to buy insurance for their subcontractors, which he says could lower development project costs.

Another would require insurance companies to authorize vital medical treatment within 72 hours. Bjorkman says some insurance companies have made Alaskans wait days, weeks or even months for treatment.

“That's nuts," Bjorkman said. "People are having to wait months in order to start cancer treatment, and that cancer is progressing and getting worse. That's not okay. So this bill stops that practice.”

Bjorkman says the work’s still not done though. He already has a list of other legislative efforts to work on next session like streamlining agricultural leases, improving school absentee guidelines and updating management policies for setnet fisheries.

The Kenai Chamber of Commerce will host another legislative update joint chamber luncheon, with District 8 Rep. Bill Elam, on June 18.

Note: This story was updated at 11:55 p.m. on June 5 to clarify school funding amounts.