© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Soldotna council to keep existing meeting time

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM AKDT
Members of the Soldotna City Council meet on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Members of the Soldotna City Council meet on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Soldotna City Council members will continue to convene at 6 p.m. after killing a proposal that would have bumped their regular meeting time up by half an hour. The proposal was introduced and postponed at the council’s June 11 meeting.

Council members Jordan Chilson co-sponsored the proposed change. But during last week’s [6/25] meeting, he ended up voting against his resolution.

“At the time when this was conceived, I assumed that this would be a routing change that would have benefited everyone pretty well unanimously,” he said. “But based on the feedback, that doesn’t clearly seem to be the case with some of the concerns that were shared.”

In pitching the change, Chilson had argued the new time would align with that of Soldotna’s other elected groups, like the Planning and Zoning Commission. But other council members worried earlier meetings could make it harder for people to participate in local government.

Dave Carey, the proposal’s other sponsor, said he changed his mind after another council member said earlier meetings could dissuade people from serving on the council.

“The idea that it could make it more difficult for someone who would like to serve on the council to serve because there’s not enough time from when they’d get off work to be here – that to me was more than enough to say I can’t support this,” he said.

Council members unanimously killed the resolution.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsCity of Soldotna
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Related Content