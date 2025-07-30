A look at common dipnet violations, and how to avoid them

Alaska Wildlife Troopers on the Kenai Peninsula have issued several citations this season for fishing violations at Kenai’s personal use dipnet fishery, which opened on July 10 .

Although, troopers say, they’re seeing fewer violations than last year.

The most common violations this season include failing to record harvested fish, failing to mark harvested fish and using the fishery without a permit. Soldotna Wildlife Trooper Deputy Commander Christopher Jaime says all dipnet regulations can be found on a personal use permit.

“Read the regulations," Jaime said. "If they don't understand the regulations, or they don't have a copy of them for some reason, they can always call the wildlife trooper center in Soldotna and we’ll answer any question they may have.”

Jaime says recording your catch is important. It helps the Alaska Department of Fish and Game track fish numbers and set rules so the fish keep coming back.

And he says marking harvested fish is simple – all dipnetters have to do is clip both tips of the tail with scissors or shears. That’s to prevent dipnetters from selling their fish to canneries or giving them to nonresidents.

Failing to record salmon caught before leaving a personal use fishery can run permit holders a $120 fine, while failing to mark caught salmon is a $95 fine. That money goes to Fish and Game and the state’s operating budget.

Jaime says the best way to prevent violations is through community outreach.

“We don't write these regulations," he said. "We just enforce them, but we do try to educate the public as much as possible prior to issuing citations.”

To read dipnet regulations or purchase a permit, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website. You can also call Soldotna’s wildlife trooper office at 907-262-4573.

Kenai’s personal use fishery is open to Alaska residents through Thursday and Kasilof’s personal use fishery is open through Aug. 7.