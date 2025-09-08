Kenai eases student rep. eligibility requirements

Kenai City Council members last week loosened eligibility requirements for young people wanting to represent students on the city council or other commissions. Traditionally, the council annually picks students from a pool of applications.

But sometimes, applications come from students who don’t meet the city’s residency or grade level requirements. That was the case this year. So, council members are changing some of the rules.

Now, students may apply to serve on the council or a commission even if they don’t live in the city of Kenai. But they must go to school in Kenai. The city will now also consider sophomores, in addition to juniors and seniors. Priority will still be given to students who are active members of a school leadership group.

Student representatives attend and participate in meetings and work sessions and act as a liaison between the group they serve on and Kenai students. They serve one-year terms and only cast advisory votes.

In recognition of the looser eligibility requirements, the city is extending the application period for would-be student representatives through Sept. 22.

Students interested in applying should contact their school’s administrative offices. Kenai City Clerk Shellie Saner said Monday that the updated policies and applications are available at Kenai Central High School, Kenai Alternative High School and Connections Home School.