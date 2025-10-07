Early election results favor new local election date, Soldotna annexation

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and city councils. The following results are as of 12:06 a.m. Oct. 8.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

District 1, Kalifornsky (2-year term)

The Kalifornsky district includes the area between Kenai and Soldotna on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years of the term started by James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year.



Scott Griebel 180 54.1% Teresa Mullican 55 16.5% Joan Corr 95 28.5% Write-ins 3 0.9% Total 333

District 3, Nikiski (3-year term)

The Nikiski district covers the northern Kenai Peninsula and communities across Cook Inlet, including Tyonek and Beluga. Lenora Niesen, who ran unopposed, will replace Peter Ribbens, who currently serves as assembly president.



Lenora Niesen 523 97.8% Write-ins 12 2.2% Total 535

District 4, Soldotna (3-year term)

The Soldotna district covers the city of Soldotna, as well as parts of Mackey and Sports lakes areas. Whoever is elected will replace Tyson Cox, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.



Sargeant Truesdell 142 65.4% Mitch Michaud 29 13.4% Nick Conner 46 21.2% Write-ins 0 0% Total 217

District 5, Sterling/Funny River (1-year term)

Whoever is elected will serve a one-year term. That’s the remainder of former assembly member Bill Elam’s term. Elam was elected to the state legislature last year. The seat is currently held by Leslie Morton, who was appointed earlier this year .



Dale Eicher 366 66.8% Leslie Morton 149 27.2% Sadie Friedman 32 5.8% Total 548

District 7, Central (3-year term)

The Central district covers communities west of Tustumena Lake, including Nikolaevsk, Ninilchik and Kasilof. Whoever is elected will replace Brent Johnson, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.

Michael Hicks 288 94.7% Write-ins 16 5.3% Total 304

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education

District 1, Kalifornsky (3-year term)



Patti Truesdell 97 28.6% Donna Anderson 109 32.2% Shelby Oden 130 38.3% Write-ins 3 0.9% Total 339

District 6, East Peninsula (3-year term)

The East Peninsula district covers Cooper Landing, Hope and Seward. Mica VanBuskirk is running unopposed for the seat. She will replace outgoing board member Virginia Morgan.



Mica VanBuskirk 331 96.5% Write-ins 12 3.5% Total 113

District 9, South Peninsula

The South Peninsula district covers Anchor Point south, excluding Homer. It includes Fritz Creek, Voznesenka, Kachemak Selo and communities across Kachemak Bay including Seldovia, Nanwalek and Port Graham. Whoever is elected will replace Zen Kelly, who currently serves as board president.



Ash-Lee Waddell 319 69.5% Gayle Claus 133 29% Write-ins 7 1.5% Total 459

Ballot propositions

Prop. 1, Hand-count paper ballots for local elections

Proposition 1 would require that ballots cast in person on Election Day be counted by hand, rather than with electronic tabulators. The changes would become effective next year.



Yes 2,226 47.4% No 2,475 52.6% Total 4,701

Prop. 2, Establishing a recreation service area in Ninilchik

Proposition 2 would create a service area in Ninilchik that would pay for recreation services, such as the pool at the community's K-12 school.



Yes 3 75% No 1 25% Total 4

Prop. 3, Increasing the residential property tax exemption

Proposition 3 would increase the amount of property borough residents can exempt from borough taxes, from $50,000 to $75,000.



Yes 3,728 78.9% No 998 21.1% Total 4,726

Prop. 4, Annually adjusting the sales tax cap to inflation

Proposition 4 would tie the amount of sales tax the borough collects on large purchases for inflation. The amount would be adjusted annually and rounded to the nearest hundred dollars.



Yes 2,049 43.6% No 2,655 56.4% Total 4,704

Prop. 5, Aligning local and state election dates

Proposition 5 would move the borough's election date to November to align with state and federal elections.



Yes 3,020 64.3% No 1,679 35.7% Total 4,699

City of Kenai

Mayor



Henry Knackstedt 461 58.2% Alex Douthit 326 41.2% Write-ins 5 0.6% Total 792

City Council (two vacancies, three-year terms)

Victoria Askin 445 37.5% Bridget Grieme 402 33.9% Glenese Pettey 334 27.3% Write-ins 25 2.1% Total 1,186

City of Soldotna

*Results as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday

City Council

Both city council candidates are running unopposed for reelection to their seats on the city council.

Seat D



Dave Carey 308 93.9% Write-ins 20 6.1% Total 328

Seat E



Lisa Parker 317 94.3% Write-ins 19 5.7% Total 336

Proposition 1, Annexation

