Early election results favor new local election date, Soldotna annexation
Election results are unofficial until certified by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and city councils. The following results are as of 12:06 a.m. Oct. 8.
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
District 1, Kalifornsky (2-year term)
The Kalifornsky district includes the area between Kenai and Soldotna on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years of the term started by James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year.
|Scott Griebel
|180
|54.1%
|Teresa Mullican
|55
|16.5%
|Joan Corr
|95
|28.5%
|Write-ins
|3
|0.9%
|Total
|333
District 3, Nikiski (3-year term)
The Nikiski district covers the northern Kenai Peninsula and communities across Cook Inlet, including Tyonek and Beluga. Lenora Niesen, who ran unopposed, will replace Peter Ribbens, who currently serves as assembly president.
|Lenora Niesen
|523
|97.8%
|Write-ins
|12
|2.2%
|Total
|535
District 4, Soldotna (3-year term)
The Soldotna district covers the city of Soldotna, as well as parts of Mackey and Sports lakes areas. Whoever is elected will replace Tyson Cox, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.
|Sargeant Truesdell
|142
|65.4%
|Mitch Michaud
|29
|13.4%
|Nick Conner
|46
|21.2%
|Write-ins
|0
|0%
|Total
|217
District 5, Sterling/Funny River (1-year term)
Whoever is elected will serve a one-year term. That’s the remainder of former assembly member Bill Elam’s term. Elam was elected to the state legislature last year. The seat is currently held by Leslie Morton, who was appointed earlier this year.
|Dale Eicher
|366
|66.8%
|Leslie Morton
|149
|27.2%
|Sadie Friedman
|32
|5.8%
|Total
|548
District 7, Central (3-year term)
The Central district covers communities west of Tustumena Lake, including Nikolaevsk, Ninilchik and Kasilof. Whoever is elected will replace Brent Johnson, who is being term limited out after serving for six years.
|Michael Hicks
|288
|94.7%
|Write-ins
|16
|5.3%
|Total
|304
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education
District 1, Kalifornsky (3-year term)
|Patti Truesdell
|97
|28.6%
|Donna Anderson
|109
|32.2%
|Shelby Oden
|130
|38.3%
|Write-ins
|3
|0.9%
|Total
|339
District 6, East Peninsula (3-year term)
The East Peninsula district covers Cooper Landing, Hope and Seward. Mica VanBuskirk is running unopposed for the seat. She will replace outgoing board member Virginia Morgan.
|Mica VanBuskirk
|331
|96.5%
|Write-ins
|12
|3.5%
|Total
|113
District 9, South Peninsula
The South Peninsula district covers Anchor Point south, excluding Homer. It includes Fritz Creek, Voznesenka, Kachemak Selo and communities across Kachemak Bay including Seldovia, Nanwalek and Port Graham. Whoever is elected will replace Zen Kelly, who currently serves as board president.
|Ash-Lee Waddell
|319
|69.5%
|Gayle Claus
|133
|29%
|Write-ins
|7
|1.5%
|Total
|459
Ballot propositions
Prop. 1, Hand-count paper ballots for local elections
Proposition 1 would require that ballots cast in person on Election Day be counted by hand, rather than with electronic tabulators. The changes would become effective next year.
|Yes
|2,226
|47.4%
|No
|2,475
|52.6%
|Total
|4,701
Prop. 2, Establishing a recreation service area in Ninilchik
Proposition 2 would create a service area in Ninilchik that would pay for recreation services, such as the pool at the community's K-12 school.
|Yes
|3
|75%
|No
|1
|25%
|Total
|4
Prop. 3, Increasing the residential property tax exemption
Proposition 3 would increase the amount of property borough residents can exempt from borough taxes, from $50,000 to $75,000.
|Yes
|3,728
|78.9%
|No
|998
|21.1%
|Total
|4,726
Prop. 4, Annually adjusting the sales tax cap to inflation
Proposition 4 would tie the amount of sales tax the borough collects on large purchases for inflation. The amount would be adjusted annually and rounded to the nearest hundred dollars.
|Yes
|2,049
|43.6%
|No
|2,655
|56.4%
|Total
|4,704
Prop. 5, Aligning local and state election dates
Proposition 5 would move the borough's election date to November to align with state and federal elections.
|Yes
|3,020
|64.3%
|No
|1,679
|35.7%
|Total
|4,699
City of Kenai
Mayor
|Henry Knackstedt
|461
|58.2%
|Alex Douthit
|326
|41.2%
|Write-ins
|5
|0.6%
|Total
|792
City Council (two vacancies, three-year terms)
|Victoria Askin
|445
|37.5%
|Bridget Grieme
|402
|33.9%
|Glenese Pettey
|334
|27.3%
|Write-ins
|25
|2.1%
|Total
|1,186
City of Soldotna
*Results as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday
City Council
Both city council candidates are running unopposed for reelection to their seats on the city council.
Seat D
|Dave Carey
|308
|93.9%
|Write-ins
|20
|6.1%
|Total
|328
Seat E
|Lisa Parker
|317
|94.3%
|Write-ins
|19
|5.7%
|Total
|336
Proposition 1, Annexation
|City voters
|Annexation voters
|Total
|% of total
|Yes
|225
|3
|228
|54.8%
|No
|163
|25
|188
|45.2%
|Total
|388
|28
|416