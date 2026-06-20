Fishing season opens with sockeye in the Russian River

The fish are in according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. It’s been one week since the Kenai River opened to sport fishing, and the department says anglers are reeling in trout and sockeye salmon.

The Russian River Sanctuary opened Thursday to sockeye fishing . That’s a fishing spot near Sportsman’s Landing where the Kenai and Russian rivers merge. The opening comes about a month early and in response to strong sockeye runs.

The department has already counted thousands of salmon on the Russian River and expects to meet its escapement goals.

This year, the department is projecting “excellent” sockeye runs in Upper Cook Inlet. They expect over 4 million sockeye on the Kenai River and about 1.5 million on the Kasilof River.

The department says sockeye are running for Kasilof River anglers willing to put in the effort.

The Kasilof River is a rare remaining opportunity for fishermen to catch king salmon. Anglers are allowed to catch and keep hatchery kings, which are distinguished by a missing adipose fin between their back and tail fins. The department says king fishing has been off to a “slow start.”

The Kenai River king salmon sport fishing is closed entirely for the fourth year in a row. The department does not expect the run will meet its escapement goal. It’s been two years since Alaska’s Board of Fisheries subjected Kenai River kings to major fishing restrictions by dubbing the fishery a stock of concern.

The state is reporting good trout fishing on the Russian River, in Soldotna’s Sport Lake and in Kasilof’s Johnson Lake.

Daily fish counts and more information about fishing opportunities and regulations can be found at adfg.alaska.gov.