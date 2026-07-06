Semitruck rollover spills fish, fuel near Seward

An overturned semitruck spilled fish and fuel on a section of the Seward Highway on Friday night. The rollover closed the road outside of Seward during one of the eastern Kenai Peninsula’s busiest weekends of the year.

Alaska State Troopers say they were dispatched to Milepost 15 of the highway, near Primrose Landing, around 9 p.m. Troopers found the semitruck and two trailers overturned, spilling salmon, diesel fuel and oil across the road. Two people who were inside the semitruck were taken to Seward Providence Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation suggests the truck was traveling too fast for the environmental conditions. A Department of Public Safety dispatch says the driver was not intoxicated.

In all, the highway was closed for about eight hours, reopening around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The closure came less than a day before one of Seward’s busiest times of the year – Fourth of July weekend and the town’s annual Mt. Marathon Race.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel on Monday could not provide the name of the semitruck company and referred questions about site cleanup to other state agencies.