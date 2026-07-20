Heavy rainfall prompts flood watch alert

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flood watch Sunday for parts of the Kenai Peninsula due to heavy rainfall. The watch is in effect through 10 p.m. tonight and applies to the western Kenai Peninsula from Nikiski to Homer, including Kenai, Soldotna and Sterling.

The agency says excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas, as well as in areas with poor drainage. The water levels in the Kenai and Anchor rivers, the agency says, are rising and will likely remain high through Tuesday morning.

Courtesy photo. / Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities A landslide blocks Ninilchik's Beach Access Road on Sunday, July 19, 2026 in Ninilchik, Alaska.

Weather Service data show 1.02 inches of rain fell at the Kenai Municipal Airport on Sunday, with more expected. The flood watch says another half-an-inch to an inch of rain is likely to fall through this evening, ultimately tapering off from south to north.

Over the last three days, rainfall around the central Kenai Peninsula has ranged from over three inches in Nikiski, to almost two inches in Soldotna, according to National Weather Service data .

The eastern Kenai Peninsula is also under a flood watch through Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. The U.S. National Weather Service says 2.65 inches fell on Seward Sunday, with more on the way. The Seward flood watch says another three to five inches is likely.

Justin Shelby is an administrative operations manager for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He said Monday recent heavy rain is the suspected cause of a landslide that closed Ninilchik’s Beach Access Road yesterday. The same spokesperson said no residents are impacted by the landslide, and that beach campers are able to take a different route off the beach.

Clearing efforts are weather-dependent and will include clearing trees to reopen the road, the spokesperson said, probably later this week or when the rain lets up. Up-to-date road and traffic conditions can be found on the Alaska 511 website .

To stay prepared during a flood watch, the U.S. National Weather Service recommends monitoring local weather forecasts and that people living in flood-prone areas be prepared to act if a flood develops.