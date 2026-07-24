Collision closes Sterling Highway in both directions

This is a developing story and may be updated.

A vehicle collision closed the Sterling Highway in both directions Friday afternoon near Jean Lake and the Skyline Trailhead. The Alaska Department of Public Safety reported the road closure around 2 p.m. The road was expected to stay closed for several more hours, according to the state transportation department’s interactive traffic map.

Around 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers declined to provide details about the collision until “next of kin have been notified.” The same spokesperson said the unpaved Skilak Loop Road is open and can be used as a detour, but drivers should use caution while taking that route.

The eastern end of Skilak Lake Road breaks from the Sterling Highway around Milepost 58, near the Fuller Lakes Trailhead. Its western end rejoins the highway near Milepost 75.