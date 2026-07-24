© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Collision closes Sterling Highway in both directions

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 24, 2026 at 5:07 PM AKDT
The sun sets over the Sterling Highway on Thursday, June 5, 2025 near Cooper Landing, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
The sun sets over the Sterling Highway on Thursday, June 5, 2025 near Cooper Landing, Alaska.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

A vehicle collision closed the Sterling Highway in both directions Friday afternoon near Jean Lake and the Skyline Trailhead. The Alaska Department of Public Safety reported the road closure around 2 p.m. The road was expected to stay closed for several more hours, according to the state transportation department’s interactive traffic map.

Around 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers declined to provide details about the collision until “next of kin have been notified.” The same spokesperson said the unpaved Skilak Loop Road is open and can be used as a detour, but drivers should use caution while taking that route.

The eastern end of Skilak Lake Road breaks from the Sterling Highway around Milepost 58, near the Fuller Lakes Trailhead. Its western end rejoins the highway near Milepost 75.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found on the state’s Alaska 511 website.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula Newstransportationpublic safety
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Related Content