Cybersecurity incident disrupts Kenaitze services

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is facing its second week of disrupted internet services after a cybersecurity incident.

The tribe first reported late last month on Facebook the tribe’s internet and phone service was down. Later that day, the tribe said it was “mitigating a risk” to its network that led to a prolonged computer outage.

The day after the disruption was reported , the tribe said it would still be able to offer services through its behavioral health and childcare programs. The tribe announced limited services at its Dena’ina Wellness Center and said it would provide onsite meals only at its Tyotkas Elder Center.

Last Friday the tribe announced that a cybersecurity incident was behind the ongoing outages. In a social media update, the tribe wrote that it is “aware that an unknown actor has claimed responsibility for the incident, and these claims are part of our investigation.”

The tribe’s communications manager declined an interview request and said no additional information will be provided.

The tribe has established temporary phone numbers for services, including:

Dena’ina Wellness Center

Primary care: 907-513-4438 Dental: 907-513-4434 Behavioral Health: 907-513-1758

Education: 907-513-7512

Kahtnu Area Transit and other transportation: 907-513-4458

Na’ini Family and Social Services: 907-690-0826

The tribe’s K’beq’ Cultural Heritage Center and Educational Fishery are not impacted by the cybersecurity incident.