Kenai Peninsula Fair brings people together for fun and festivity

The Kenai Peninsula Fair gathered visitors from across the state to Ninilchik last weekend for three days of festivities and fun.

Throngs of people pushed against a fence, holding up their dollars to place last minute bets. Three racers waited for a bugle’s cry and the start gate to open. In mere moments they would be off to not-so-quickly make their way around the loop.

But the racers on their marks aren't human -- they're pigs. The porkers are a hallmark of the annual fair in Ninilchik. This year, the fair capitalized on the busy election season. Each eager oinker was sponsored by a political candidate or cause.

Jake Dye / KDLL Award winning produce is displayed at the Kenai Peninsula Fair in Ninilchik, Alaska, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

In one heat, pigs repping incumbent State Rep. Sarah Vance challenged opponent Brent Johnson. In another, gubernatorial candidate Matt Heilala and north peninsula representative Bill Elam are featured. But it was a dark horse who surprised everyone to take the top finish.

A pig representing ranked-choice voting won both races Saturday afternoon. Ranked choice voting is Alaska’s current election system whereby voters rank candidates in order of preference, though a ballot measure set to be considered in November hopes to overturn the practice.

Jack Money has helped organize the fair since 2022. He says the fair is about gathering people together across generations to have a good time.

Jake Dye / KDLL A rider chases down a steer with an outstretched ball of mustard during the junior rodeo at the Kenai Peninsula Fair in Ninilchik, Alaska, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

“Being surrounded by long-term fair lovers that can help usher in a new generation is really how we get as many people as we do,” Money said Saturday. “Combining new with old, we get a recipe that has people showing up to the fair.”

But the pig races are only one of the attractions at this year’s fair. There’s awards for crafts and produce, food trucks, art vendors, face painting and even a magic show.

Saturday also featured the junior rodeo. Young riders showcased their talents on horseback in barrel races and steer daubing – that’s when they chase livestock to mark their shoulder with a splotch of mustard.

Then there’s a pie eating contest for kids and grown-ups. Sitting in a row with their hands behind their back, contestants slurp whipped cream from a pie pan — a youngster from Kodiak winning the youth division and a fair volunteer leading the adults.

Running for three days, the Kenai Peninsula Fair kept the Ninilchik fairgrounds abuzz with attendees enjoying food and festivity.