National Weather Service issues winter storm watch

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Southcentral Alaska, including the Kenai Peninsula. The agency is forecasting moderate to heavy snowfall impacting Kenai and Soldotna, among other peninsula and Anchorage communities.

The storm watch is in effect through late Sunday night and is expected to make travel difficult. The agency is predicting two and ten inches of snow on the western Kenai Peninsula, with up to a foot possible in higher elevations. Between seven and 11 inches are forecast for Turnagain Pass to Moose Pass.

While traveling in winter weather conditions, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities recommends vehicles be equipped for a possible emergency . The department says drivers should travel with a flashlight, cell phone and charger, non-perishable food and water, warm clothes, flares, jumper cables, blankets, a first aid kit and shovel.

The state shares up-to-date road and travel conditions online .