Khmer Rouge Tribunal Convenes 1st Hearing

Kaing Guek Eav, the former Khmer Rouge interrogator known as Duch, was brought to court in Cambodia for a pretrial hearing, in the first pubic session of the U.N.-backed tribunal probing the regime's reign of terror in the 1970s. Duch, 66, is charged with crimes against humanity. He was the head of the Khmer Rouge's notorious torture chamber.

Journalist Sydney Schanberg, author of Death and Life of Dith Pran, which inspired the movie The Killing Fields, speaks with Renee Montagne about the recent arrests of top former Khmer Rouge officials for their actions doing Cambodian genocide.

