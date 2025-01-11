Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

Large part of Southern California are once again under wildfire risks as strong winds and dry conditions return through Wednesday.
At least 153,000 Angelenos have had to evacuate their homes and about 166,000 people were under evacuation warnings as of Saturday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
More than 38,000 acres have been burned in total in the blazes and over 12,000 structures destroyed due to the wildfires, according to Cal Fire. A range of properties were destroyed, including homes, storefronts, sheds and cars. Local officials expect hundreds more ruined properties to be discovered in the coming days.
