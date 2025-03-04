Rural schools in Alaska are crumbling. The state is the likely culprit.

Nearly two dozen children in the tiny village of Sleetmute, Alaska, arrive for school each morning to a small brown building that is on the verge of collapse.

Every year for the past 19 years, the local school district has asked the state for money to help repair a leaky roof. But again and again, the state said no. Over time, water ran down into the building, causing the supporting beams to rot. A windowpane cracked under pressure as heavy snow and ice built up on the roof each winter. Eventually, an entire wall started to buckle, leaving a gaping hole in the exterior siding.

In 2021, an architect concluded that the school, which primarily serves Alaska Native students, "should be condemned as it is unsafe for occupancy."

The following year, Taylor Hayden, a resident who helps with school maintenance, opened a hatch in the floor to fix a heating problem and discovered a pool of water under the building, where years of rain and snowmelt had reduced several concrete footings to rubble.

"Just like someone took a jackhammer to it," Hayden said.

The Sleetmute school, nestled on the upper reaches of the Kuskokwim River, amid the spruce and birch forest of Alaska's Interior, has few options. Like many schools in Alaska, it's owned by the state, which is required by law to pay for construction and maintenance projects.

Yet over the past 25 years, state officials have largely ignored hundreds of requests by rural school districts to fix the problems that have left public schools across Alaska crumbling, according to an investigation by KYUK and ProPublica.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / In a tight crawl space under the Sleetmute school, Taylor Hayden discovered that the building's foundation has deteriorated.

Local school districts are generally responsible for building and maintaining public schools in the United States and largely pay for those projects with property taxes. But in Alaska, the state owns just under half of the 128 schools in its rural districts, a KYUK and ProPublica review of deeds and other documents found. These sparsely populated areas rely almost entirely on the state to finance school facilities because they serve unincorporated communities that have no tax base.

To get help for repairs, school districts are required to apply for funding each year, and then the state compiles a priority list. Since 1998, at least 135 rural school projects have waited for state funding for five years or more, an analysis of data from Alaska's Department of Education and Early Development shows. Thirty-three of those projects have languished on the state's funding list for more than a decade.

The state's Indigenous children suffer the greatest consequences because most rural school districts are predominantly Alaska Native — a population that was long forced to attend separate and unequal schools.

Michael Grabell/ProPublica / A small atrium is one of the few spaces Sleetmute students can use. They eat breakfast and lunch here, surrounded by portraits of the village's Yup'ik and Athabascan elders.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Sleetmute students play soccer during recess last spring. In the coldest months, when temperatures fall well below zero, the kids can't have recess because the gym is closed.

State education Commissioner Deena Bishop acknowledged that the state's capital improvement program isn't working. But she said her department is limited by state lawmakers' funding decisions.

Rep. Bryce Edgmon, an Alaska Native and speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives, also said the program isn't working.

"I think the evidence speaks for itself," he said after touring the Sleetmute school in October. "These bright young children show up every morning to go to school in a building that's not fit for even anything but being ready to be demolished."

Edgmon, who co-chaired the House Finance Committee for the past two years, conceded he and other lawmakers could have done more and promised to "raise some Cain" in the state Capitol. This year's legislative session has seen a lot of debate about education funding. Alaska has no statewide income or sales tax and instead relies on oil revenue, which has declined in recent years.

As rural school districts wait for funding, the buildings continue to deteriorate, posing public health and safety risks to students, teachers and staff. Over the past year, KYUK and ProPublica crawled under buildings and climbed into attics in schools across the state and found black mold, bat guano and a pool of raw sewage — health hazards that can cause respiratory problems, headaches and fatigue. The conditions exacerbate the risks for Alaska Natives, who already face some of the highest rates of chronic illness in the nation.

In Venetie, a village 30 miles north of the Arctic Circle, exposed electrical wiring hangs close to flammable insulation. Thorne Bay, on an island in Southeast Alaska, has requested money to replace the fire sprinklers 17 times, without success. And in the Bering Sea coastal village of Newtok, the school's pipes froze and broke, so for most of the last school year, kids rode a four-wheeler, known as the "bathroom bus," twice a day to relieve themselves at home.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Students in Newtok, near the Bering Sea, ride home to use the bathroom last spring after the school's water pipes froze and broke, leaving the school without running water.

After Hayden's discovery in Sleetmute, the portion of the building that posed the most serious safety risk, which includes the wood shop, the boys' bathroom and the gym, was closed. Now, kids ranging in age from 4 to 17 are confined to three classrooms and an atrium lined with portraits of the community's Yup'ik and Athabascan elders.

"There's not much we can do anymore," said Neal Sanford, 17, who misses playing basketball and learning carpentry and woodworking. He left the village of fewer than 100 people after his sophomore year last spring to attend a state-run boarding school more than 800 miles away.

In October, it was quiet outside the Jack Egnaty Sr. School in Sleetmute, save for a dog that barked now and then and the distant revving of a four-wheeler. The air smelled of wood smoke and two-stroke engine exhaust. Without a gym to play in, the kids bundled up for recess as temperatures dipped below freezing.

"Cold hands," said fourth grader Loretta Sakar, as she shook out her fingers after crossing the monkey bars. Her squeals and giggles echoed across the playground while other kids played soccer or spun on a tire swing.

Andrea John, a single mom whose three kids, including Loretta, go to the Sleetmute school, said the state wouldn't treat Alaska's urban kids this way.

"They should have helped us when we needed help in the beginning, not wait 20 years," she said. "They are choosing to look the other way and say the hell with us."

"Arbitrary, inadequate and racially discriminatory"

When Alaska became a state in 1959, its constitution promised a public school system "open to all children of the State." But for decades, it was far from that. Many Indigenous children attended schools owned and operated by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Alaska's plan was to eventually take over those schools, but the state repeatedly argued it didn't have enough money to pay for them. The development of Alaska's oil industry, starting in the 1960s, brought in revenue for education, but state officials noted that BIA schools were in bad shape and insisted the federal government fix them before the state assumed responsibility.

Many Alaska children "go to school in buildings that should be condemned as fire traps or unsafe dwellings," then-U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel said during a 1971 congressional hearing. It wasn't until well into the 1980s that all BIA schools were transferred to the state.

Obtained by KYUK and ProPublica. Annotated by ProPublica / At a 1971 congressional hearing, Sen. Mike Gravel described conditions in public schools operated by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Yet even as the state began to take over, education remained inequitable for Alaska Natives. Many small villages didn't have high schools, so students had to attend boarding schools or receive and submit assignments by mail. A group of those students sued the state in the 1970s to change that. Known as the Molly Hootch case, the suit resulted in a consent decree that forced the state to build 126 new schools in rural communities.

Kay J. Kennedy Aviation Photograph Collection, archives of the University of Alaska Fairbanks / Teenagers board a plane in Shungnak, Alaska, on their way to Oregon to attend boarding school. The people were identified as, from left, George Cleveland Sr., Lena Commack Coffee, Angeline Douglas, Genevieve Douglas Norris, Wynita Woods Lee, Virginia Douglas Commack and Harold Barry.

In the early 1990s, the Alaska Legislature started a program to fund school construction and major maintenance projects. Schools districts would apply for grants, and the state education department would rank projects based on need. But the Legislature provided little money for the need-based program. Instead, a small group of powerful lawmakers allocated funding to projects in their own districts, favoring urban areas.

In 1997, a group of Alaska Native parents sued the state, arguing that the funding system violated Alaska's constitution and the federal Civil Rights Act. State Superior Court Judge John Reese agreed.

"Because of the funding system, rural schools are not getting the money they need to maintain their schools," he wrote in a 1999 order. "Deficiencies include roofs falling in, no drinkable water, sewage backing up, and enrollment up to 187% of capacity. Some rural schools have been at the top of the priority list for a number of years, yet have received no funding."

In another order, he called the state's system "arbitrary, inadequate and racially discriminatory," and said the state had a responsibility to provide education to Alaska Native children "even if it costs more in the rural areas."

Obtained by KYUK and ProPublica. Annotated by ProPublica. / A 2001 order from Alaska Superior Court Judge John Reese.

A 2011 consent decree and settlement required the state to build five new rural schools, and the Legislature passed a bill that was supposed to more equitably allocate funds to rural districts.

Yet more than a decade later, the problems pointed out by Reese persist. Every year, rural school districts make more than 100 requests, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. But the Legislature funds only a tiny fraction of those projects. In five of the last 11 years, it has approved fewer than five requests.

An analysis by KYUK and ProPublica shows that Alaska's education department has received 1,789 funding proposals from rural school districts since 1998. But only 14% of them have received funding. This year, requests from rural school districts to the state's construction and maintenance program stand at $478 million.

Edgmon acknowledged that the Legislature's funding decisions don't come close to meeting the needs of Alaska's rural public schools. "We have not upheld our constitutional duty to provide that quality of education that the courts have said time and again we're bound to be providing," he said.

When pressed on why funding is so hard to secure, state education commissioner Bishop told KYUK last year that rural schools were good for the community. "But, at the same token, it's unsustainable to have $50 million go to 10 students," she said. "I mean, think about the unsustainability of that in the long run."

Allowing projects to sit on a waitlist for years also means they can become more expensive over time. The Kuspuk School District's first request to repair Sleetmute's school was for just over $411,000 in 2007. By 2024, the request had climbed to $1.6 million — more than twice the original cost, even after adjusting for inflation.

"To me that's neglectful," Kuspuk Superintendent Madeline Aguillard said. "Our cries for help haven't been heard."

Emily Schwing/KYUK / "Just seeing the conditions that the districts and the state were expecting students to thrive in," said Madeline Aguillard, the superintendent of the Kuspuk School District. "They're not conducive for academic achievement."

Roughly 200 miles southwest, the coastal village of Quinhagak waited 15 years for a renovation and addition to its Kuinerrarmiut Elitnaurviat School that would allow it to meet the state's space requirements. The school serves 200 students, more than twice the number it was designed for.

In addition to its fire sprinklers, Thorne Bay in the Southeast Island School District has asked the state 18 times to replace a pair of aging underground heating-fuel tanks that the district worries could start to leak. Superintendent Rod Morrison, whose district spans an area of Alaska's southern archipelago that's roughly the size of Connecticut, said his district's list of maintenance needs is seemingly endless.

"Education is supposed to be the big equalizer," said Morrison. "It is not equal in the state of Alaska."

Rural school district officials say, given their scarce resources, the state's construction and maintenance program creates burdens. The application for funding comes with a 37-page guidance document, loaded with references to state statute and administrative code. It also requires districts to include a six-year capital improvement plan. Meeting these requirements can be challenging in rural school districts, where administrative turnover is high and staffing is limited.

To increase the likelihood that a project gets funded, some rural superintendents say they feel pressure to provide engineering inspections or site condition surveys with their applications.

"There's only a few needles that you can move," said David Landis of the Southeast Regional Resource Center, a nonprofit that, among other things, helps school districts compile their applications for a fee.

Landis said inspections and surveys are likely to increase the ranking for a project proposal, but "those documents are really foundational and expensive. They might very well be over $100,000."

The Kuspuk School District has spent more than $200,000 since 2021 to beef up its applications for the Sleetmute school, Aguillard said. It's also paid tens of thousands of dollars to a lobbyist to persuade legislators to increase maintenance funding for schools the state itself owns.

Some school districts said they simply can't afford such costs. "We don't have that ability," said Morrison of the Southeast Island School District. "We'd have to cut a teacher or two to make that happen."

"Too little, too late"

Last summer, Sleetmute got some good news. After ignoring 19 requests, the state had finally approved its roof repair after Alaska legislators passed a bill that boosted school maintenance and construction funding to its highest level in more than a decade.

But it's "too little, too late," Aguillard said. The building's condition has deteriorated so much that Sleetmute now needs a new school.

As a result, the district has asked if it could use the roof repair money to shore up the school to prevent a collapse, to bring in modular classrooms or to have school in another community building. But, Aguillard said, Alaska's education department has been reluctant to approve any of those options. Instead, she said, the department made a baffling request: It asked for proof that the state had never paid to repair Sleetmute's leaking roof — something clearly outlined in state records — and that the neglect had caused the additional damage.

In an email, the education department wrote, "This step was taken to ensure proper use of funds and to understand the full scope of work required."

A KYUK and ProPublica analysis found that in at least 20 cases, funding requests waited for so long that cheaper repairs morphed into proposals to tear down and replace schools. Those schools that were rebuilt cost the state tens of millions of dollars more than the initial estimates.

The Auntie Mary Nicoli Elementary School project in Aniak, about 100 miles downriver from Sleetmute, started as a $9.5 million renovation in 2007. But after waiting 11 years, the state spent $18.6 million to replace it in 2018.

A few districts are still waiting for schools they say need to be replaced. The first request for the Johnnie John Sr. School project in Crooked Creek, 40 miles downriver from Sleetmute, in 1998 was for a $4.8 million addition. But by 2009, the district was asking for a $19 million replacement. The Legislature failed to fund the project even after the district pared down its request. Unable to secure funding for a new school, the district is now trying to stretch $1.9 million it received from the state last year to make the most necessary repairs: upgrades to heating and electrical systems and the removal of hazardous materials.

In most of Alaska's rural communities, life often requires making do with what's available: People keep piles of old machinery in their yards to mine for parts. In villages that aren't on the road system, almost everything is either shipped in by barge or delivered by air. In Sleetmute, a 24-pack of soda costs $54 — about four times the price in the Lower 48.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Sleetmute, home to fewer than 100 residents, is nestled alongside the upper reaches of the Kuskokwim River in Alaska's Interior. There are no roads to and from Sleetmute, so residents rely mostly on airplanes to travel and receive goods. When the Kuskokwim River thaws, a barge makes summer deliveries.

This is also why construction projects are extremely expensive: Skilled workers have to be flown in, housed and fed. Heavy equipment has to zigzag up the Kuskokwim River, which is frozen for half the year. The school district was hoping to reduce costs by sharing machinery with a project to upgrade the community's runway. But when that project wrapped up this fall, the state transportation department shipped its equipment out of Sleetmute.

So the school is left to make do. Everyone has to share one bathroom. A manila folder hangs from a pink thread on the door. It reads "Boys" on one side and "Girls" on the other to indicate whose turn it is.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / After an architect said Sleetmute's school "should be condemned," half the building was closed. Now students, staff and teachers all share one bathroom, and a sign lets students know whose turn it is to go.

Sleetmute's school is also full of black mold that covers the buckling wall in the woodshop, a gear closet in the gym and a huge section of drywall in the ceiling just above the door to the kitchen.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Water from a leaky roof has seeped into the walls and floor of the Sleetmute school's woodshop.

This fall the community discovered another problem. Sheree Smith, who has taught in Sleetmute for 12 years, found herself swinging a tennis racket at a bat that swooped through her classroom as her middle and high school students sat reading quietly. The bats live above the gym bleachers in a small utility closet, where the floor is covered in guano.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Black mold had spread through the Sleetmute school, including in a utility closet, a hallway ceiling and the back wall of a gear closet in the gym.

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Playtime in the Sleetmute school gym is rare. The space, which also served as an emergency shelter and a place for social functions, has been closed for two years.

Without a gym, students miss out on events that connect the school to both the community and the outside world. Every year, the Sleetmute school would host basketball tournaments and movie nights to raise money for field trips to places like Anchorage and Washington, D.C. — a luxury for many families in Sleetmute and other rural communities in Alaska. The students "feel the pain of that, like just not having the extra opportunities," said Angela Hayden, Sleetmute's lead teacher.

Over the holiday break, the school district reinforced the back end of the building with floor-to-ceiling supports to keep the woodshop from collapsing.

But it's only a temporary fix. The roof has been leaking since Hayden started teaching there 17 years ago.

"When I come in the building, especially after a lot of rain or a lot of snow," she said, "I just think, 'OK, what am I going to have to deal with before I can deal with my classroom?'"

Emily Schwing/KYUK / Students start their day with the Pledge of Allegiance in Sleetmute, where the school's roof has been leaking for longer than they've been alive.

