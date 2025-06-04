Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine drone strikes, Iran during 75-minute call

President Trump said on social media on Wednesday that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an hour and 15 minutes about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian aircraft and about nuclear talks with Iran.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump said in his post.

In fact, Trump said Putin had vowed during the call to respond to Ukraine's Sunday drone strikes on air bases in Russia. "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said.

Trump has recently been critical of Putin because of Russia's recent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, but he did not repeat that criticism in his post about Wednesday's call.

The call comes after the latest round of talks in Istanbul ended with little movement toward ending Russia's three-year-long war in Ukraine. Trump has been trying to broker a peace deal.

Trump said Putin suggested he could help with Iran talks

Trump said he also updated Putin on his efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran. He said he told Putin that time was running out to reach a deal and that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Trump said he believed Putin agreed with him.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump said.

