Here's a list of where Trump's tariff threats -- and trade deals -- stand

Updated August 7, 2025 at 9:37 AM AKDT

President Trump's trade policy has been unpredictable, and that trend of new tariff rates and shifting deadlines has continued this summer — first with letters he wrote in early July to foreign leaders informing them of rates he intended to impose on their countries' goods on Aug. 1, followed by an updated list of tariff threats the day before that deadline.

The latest list of updated tariff rates includes more than 65 countries plus the European Union. They took effect on Aug. 7.

Some of the rates reflect what was shared in the earlier letters, and others reflect recent trade deals that the administration has announced.

The letters were an outgrowth of global tariffs Trump first imposed on April 2, with rates ranging from 10% to 50%. But those tariffs have been delayed several times as Trump tried to negotiate with other nations, then sent letters announcing new rates. (For a comprehensive explanation of what makes the letters so radical, click here. For an overview of Trump's tariffs, click here.)

Below are the tariff rates Trump has threatened — in April, in his letters to some global leaders in early July and then in executive orders he signed on July 31 — as well as deals he has signed and announced so far.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...