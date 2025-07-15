© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

4 astronauts splashdown on SpaceX capsule to end Axiom Space's private Ax-4 mission

By Russell Lewis
Published July 15, 2025 at 1:32 AM AKDT
This image provided by NASA shows Axiom Space crew members from the Ax-4 mission from second left, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Hungary's Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station, on June 26, 2025.
AP
/
via NASA
This image provided by NASA shows Axiom Space crew members from the Ax-4 mission from second left, Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Axiom Space's Peggy Whitson, India's Shubhanshu Shukla and Hungary's Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station, on June 26, 2025.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts on the private Ax-4 mission hurtled through the Earth's atmosphere early Tuesday, paralleling the California coast with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, capping 20 days in space.

The pre-dawn return, which rattled parts of southern California with a sonic boom just before 2:31 a.m. PT, ends Axiom Space's fourth private mission to the International Space Station where it was docked for 18 days.

The Houston, Texas-based commercial space company works with SpaceX for rides to the I.S.S. and coordinates with NASA for the usage of the station for its astronauts. Ax-4 lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on June 25.

On this flight, the crew of four set a number of firsts:

  • They flew the maiden voyage of SpaceX's newest capsule, named Grace.
  • The commander, Peggy Whitson, extended her record-setting cumulative time in space by a U.S. astronaut to 695 days. Now Axiom Space's director of human spaceflight, the veteran former NASA astronaut made her fifth overall space trip.
  • She was joined on Ax-4 by astronauts from India (pilot Shubhanshu Shukla), Poland (mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski) and Hungary (mission specialist Tibor Kapu).
  • Axiom Space notes it was the first time in four decades that, "these nations launched national astronauts into space — and for the first time ever, their astronauts lived and worked aboard the International Space Station."

While at the I.S.S., the Ax-4 crew conducted approximately 60 scientific experiments and research studies. The company says it's the "most research and science-related activities" conducted so far on an Axiom Space flight.

This was the 18th time SpaceX launched humans into orbit. The Starbase, Texas company's next mission for NASA, Crew-11, is scheduled to launch in a few weeks from the Kennedy Space Center for a long-duration stay at the space station.

Central Florida Public Media's Brendan Byrne contributed reporting from Orlando, Fla.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis