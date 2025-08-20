One civilian injured in crash with D.C. National Guard military vehicle

A National Guard military vehicle crashed into a car in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, injuring the driver. The incident comes after President Trump ordered hundreds of Guard troops to the District as a part of his D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (MATV) — a military vehicle that weighs up to 16 tons and is meant to withstand explosive attacks — collided with a "civilian vehicle" just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., according to Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith of the National Guard Bureau. The MATV was one of five D.C. National Guard vehicles.

"The five-vehicle convoy and a D.C. Metropolitan Police cruiser stopped and rendered aid to the civilian, who was transported via EMS," Smith said in a statement.

The person was rescued from their vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the D.C. Fire Department.

A video circulating on social media shows a MATV feet away from a SUV at the scene of the crash — the intersection of 8th Street SE and North Carolina Avenue.

Samuel Pastore, who serves as the neighborhood commissioner, lives nearby. He criticized what he called the "oversized militarized 'police' forces."

"Our kids are getting back to school," Pastore said. "Get these tanks out of our streets!"

The deployment of the D.C. National Guard comes after Trump's declaration of a "crime emergency" in the nation's capital. National Guard troops from Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana and Ohio have also been ordered to the District by their respective governors.

Earlier this month, Trump deployed the district's troops, took federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department and stationed hundreds of federal law enforcement officers across D.C.

Federal authorities have made 550 arrests in Washington since Aug. 7, including 3 known gang members, according to a White House official not authorized to share specific data publicly. Some 76 firearms also have been seized, they added.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not release a report on the crash because there was no criminal offense, according to MPD spokesperson Michael Russo.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was not immediately available to comment on the crash.

