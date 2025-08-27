Colleges see significant drop in international students as fall semester begins

Classes began this week for students at the University at Buffalo, a public research university in western New York, but there were about 750 fewer international students on campus than expected.

The new students who did make it gathered for a welcome from the school's dean of students. "We know you have had to overcome hurdles to be here – especially this summer, with visas," Tomás Aguirre told the assembled students, representing more than 100 countries. "And I just wanted you to know that we are so glad you were able to make it."

The sentiment was common among the students, too. "For me, the main thing is that I got here," says Daria Tofan, a freshman from Romania, who didn't get her student visa until about a week before orientation. "It was awful."

Over the last six months the Trump Administration has clamped down on international student visas, temporarily pausing and then revamping the student visa interview process and bringing more scrutiny to the vetting system. That led to long delays and meant many accepted students couldn't get appointments at embassies or consulates in time for the start of the fall semester.

"I only had one goal from the beginning, it was to go to college here, so if I didn't reach that goal it would have been very painful," explains Shivaka Sing, a freshman psychology major from New Delhi. When she got accepted to Buffalo she joined a group chat of other students from India. Many of them couldn't get a visa appointment in time to start the fall semester with her. "Most of them are now transferring to the U.K. because of the visa situation," she says. "Some are planning to defer to the spring semester."

Fewer International students on campuses across the country this fall

At the University at Buffalo, the overall decline of about 15% of international students is happening mostly in graduate programs, especially in the STEM fields. But it's not just Buffalo. Universities all over the country are experiencing similar drops. Arizona State University reported a fall semester decline for the first time since 2020. Declines have been announced at universities in Texas, Missouri and Illinois. The state of Massachusetts is expecting about 10,000 fewer new international students this year.

"One would describe the situation with international students to be very much in flux with tremendous levels of uncertainty," says Fanta Aw, who leads the Association of International Educators, or NASFA.

Last year more than a million international students studied in the U.S., contributing about $43 billion into the U.S. economy. But Aw's organization predicts a drop of about 150,000 new international students this fall, leading to a decline of about 15% overall. If that happens, local economies could lose as much as $7 billion in spending and more than 60,000 jobs.

"The loss of international students will lead to a significant downturn in innovation," Aw says. "This will affect communities large and small."

The decline is also happening at a time when other countries, like the U.K. and South Korea have stepped up to fill the gap.

Mixed messages from federal government on student visas

President Trump has said he wants to keep campus safe. The State Department has revoked about 6,000 student visas so far this year, citing threats of academic espionage, support for terrorist groups in Gaza and criminal behavior.

And in May, the State Department said it would "aggressively revoke" visas for Chinese students and add additional scrutiny for future visa applications from China.

But in recent days Trump has signaled a shift. This week, Trump told reporters he planned to double the amount of Chinese students studying in the U.S. He defended those comments a day later, saying "I like that their [China] students come here. I like that other countries students' come here. And you know what would happen if they didn't? Our college system would go to hell very quickly."

Still, President Trump and conservative leaders have said they want to make sure that foreign students aren't taking spots that could go to American citizens. But leaders at the University at Buffalo said at least at their institution, that's not something U.S. families need to worry about.

"We recruit all qualified students to the University at Buffalo and are eager for all of them to attend," explains Scott Webber, the provost there. "I would assure you that our international students do not take spots, you know for other students who are qualified to attend and would be successful here." Total enrollment is actually up at the university overall, and there are still 4,000 international students on campus this year.

International students bring money and culture to campuses

"What they bring to the university is this incredibly rich, diverse cultural experience for students who may not have ever been outside of New York state," says Webber. "They really bring a different flavor to campus."

International students also contribute financially to universities, as many pay full tuition. That revenue has the potential to benefit American students, by funding things like financial aid or stabilizing tuition costs.

As one of the lucky ones who made it to campus at the University at Buffalo, Shivika Sing, says finally being done with the visa process, and arriving on campus has meant she can focus on finding her classrooms, making sure she has all her books and supplies, and getting her dorm room set up.

"I bought a pink Lilo & Stitch soft toy to sleep with," she says. It is one of three stuffed animals on her bed. Those toys are key, she says, to warding off the homesickness that comes from being seven thousand miles from home.



