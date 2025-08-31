© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Can young Americans still have a better life than their parents? We want to know

By Elena Moore
Published August 31, 2025 at 1:00 AM AKDT
Ads for rental apartments are posted on the window of a real estate agent's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., during the summer of 2022.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
Ads for rental apartments are posted on the window of a real estate agent's office in Brooklyn, N.Y., during the summer of 2022.

Generation Z and millennials have come of age during periods of financial uncertainty, from the recession in the early 2000s to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as these generations navigate adulthood, how much are financial barriers standing in their way?

Younger Americans make up the largest share of the labor force and are on track to surpass previous generations in educational attainment. But they're also less likely to believe in the American dream, according to Pew Research Center.

Many worry about finding work. A recent Marist poll found that 7 in 10 Gen Zers say jobs are difficult to find right now, along with nearly 6 in 10 millennials. Housing is also a concern. Home and rental prices have outpaced wages over the last two decades. Plus, fewer young people are buying homes. In 1991, the median age of a first-time homebuyer was 28 years old. Last year, it was 38, according to the National Association of Realtors.

NPR wants to know how all this is affecting you and your political views. If you're under 40, how have concerns about affordability shaped your life? Have they changed how you typically vote? Delayed a big life decision? Share your answers with us in the form below, and you could be featured in an upcoming story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore