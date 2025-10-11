4 dead and 12 injured in a shooting after Mississippi homecoming game

The small town of Leland, Miss., was rocked Friday night by a mass shooting at a homecoming event that left four people dead and a dozen injured, according to the mayor.

"An event like this has never happened in this city," Leland Mayor John Lee told NPR by phone. "We're a close knit city, we're not a violent city."

Leland is a small town of roughly 3,700 people where "everybody knows everybody," Lee said.

The shooting took place in downtown Leland after the local high school's homecoming football game. The gathering takes place annually: "Families ... in town visiting get together and just have family and fun," Lee said.

He said 16 people in total had been shot. Four were killed, and four more were transported to medical centers for treatment.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson confirmed that two patients connected with the shooting were airlifted overnight but it declined to give information on their condition, citing patient privacy.

Leland's police department declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Lee said that no suspect was in custody. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it was helping to investigate the shooting.

The Gun Violence Archive says that so far this year, the U.S. has seen more than 330 mass shootings — in which four or more people were shot.

