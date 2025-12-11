I feel like music in general got back on track in 2025, in terms of balance and discovery. This year brought us the expected massive moments but also plenty to look forward to. There's been a lot written about how music is being received by the mainstream, yet the music I love personally is more influential and impactful than ever.

Bobby Carter's Top 10 Albums of 2025

1. Daniel Caesar, Son of Spergy

2. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo 2

3. Isaia Huron, CONCUBANIA

4. Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out

5. Geese, Getting Killed

6. Sasha Keable, act right

7. Turnstile, NEVER ENOUGH

8. Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

9. Kaicrewsade, Joint4u!

10. Rochelle Jordan, Through the Wall

Read about more of NPR Music's favorite albums of 2025 and our list of the 125 best songs of 2025.

Graphic illustration by David Mascha for NPR.

Copyright 2025 NPR