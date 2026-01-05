Sen. Mark Kelly fires back after Hegseth threatens his rank and retirement pay

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is taking administrative action against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly after Kelly criticized President Trump.

Sen. Kelly served 25 years as a Navy pilot and retired with full military benefits. That status makes him subject to the military code of justice. Hegseth claims that Kelly's statements, including a message telling troops not to follow illegal orders, amount to sedition.

Hegseth said on social media that he's initiated a formal 45 day process to reduce Kelly's rank and retirement pay.

Sen. Kelly replied in a statement that he earned his rank in combat and as an astronaut, and that Hegseth and the Trump administration are trying to stifle free speech and dissent among retired military officers. Kelly called it outrageous and un-American.

