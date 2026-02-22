Ukraine's combat amputees cling to hope as a weapon of war

This is the second part of a photo series about a Ukrainian war-wounded amputee. Click here to see part one.

Sgt. Mykhailo "Misha" Varvarych, a Ukrainian 80th Airborne Assault Brigade commander, traveled with his partner, Iryna "Ira" Botvynska, to Orlando, Fla., in January 2023 to receive rehabilitation and state-of-the-art prosthetics with assistance from a nonprofit group helping Ukrainian soldiers.

He faced a new, profound battle: to walk again.

Along with a growing number of war-wounded amputees, Varvarych and Botvynska are navigating an altered destiny after he lost both his legs fighting during the Russian invasion. Their steadfast romance speaks not of life interrupted but rather adapted and embraced. To live with joy and hope has become a weapon against war.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych tries to keep balance as he begins walking on his new prosthetic legs at the Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates center in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 31, 2023.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Iryna Botvynska massages the stump of one of Varvarych's legs, at the Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates center in Orlando, on Jan. 23, 2023. They traveled to the U.S. so he could receive rehabilitation and state-of-the-art prosthetics with assistance from the nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

The nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine, founded by Irina Vashchuk Discipio, a Ukrainian living in Florida, says it has brought more than 100 soldiers like Varvarych to the U.S. for treatment since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. There is a shortage of specialists in Ukraine and hospitals have come under attack.

Through the kindness of strangers, donations of $76,065 paid for Varvarych's prosthetics and also included travel, visas, food and housing. The prosthetics cost $25,000 per leg.

A few weeks turned into four months at the Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates center in Orlando, where Varvarych was receiving care.

Now 30, Varvarych was a bodybuilder and is still proud of his physique, refusing to show self-pity. But the warrior emerged during the grueling learning stage of walking on new legs. He became frustrated with what seemed like slow progress and endless adjustments. "I'm pissed off. I'm losing time," he declares, having to deal with approximately 11 new sockets, six laminates and myriad other tweaks to the prosthetic legs.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych struggles to keep balance while beginning to walk on his new prosthetic legs, on Feb. 28, 2023. He is determined. He would fall, dust himself off and push on. He listens constantly to recordings by the late fitness guru Greg Plitt. "You can feel sorry for yourself or face your obstacles and start working," Varvarych states boldly.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych has moments of frustration during rehabilitation as he works out at the Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates center on March 2, 2023. He was a bodybuilder and is still proud of his physique. His warrior side emerged during the grueling learning stage of walking on new legs.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych gets assistance after a fall from certified prosthetist Joseph Krizinauskas while learning to walk on his new legs at the Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates center in Orlando, Fla., on March 1, 2023. "He doesn't realize how good he's doing," the prosthetist said.

Staff considered his ability to maneuver the complicated limbs — especially with his amputations so high, above the knee — nothing short of admirable and acknowledged he was a fast learner. "He doesn't realize how good he's doing," says certified prosthetist Joseph Krizinauskas.

When Varvarych falls, he dusts himself off and pushes on. "This corner is cursed," he grumbles as he tumbles again. But he is tenacious, and soon a flight of stairs is no longer an insurmountable challenge. He listens constantly to recordings by the late fitness guru Greg Plitt. "You can feel sorry for yourself or face your obstacles and start working," Varvarych says boldly.

In a poignant moment, he drops his canes in a dramatic gesture as he finally begins walking without assistance on his prosthetic legs.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych drops his canes in a dramatic gesture as he begins walking without assistance on his new prosthetic legs, on March 10, 2023. "I don't know surrender," he says. "The blood of a champion runs in my veins. But no one knows the blood, sweat and tears this takes."

Carol Guzy for NPR / Ukrainian Sgt. Mykhailo Varvarych holds Iryna Botvynska during a stroll at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 24, 2023.

"I don't know surrender," he states. "The blood of a champion runs in my veins, but no one knows the blood, sweat and tears this takes."

It all started in May 2022, a few months into Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Varvarych was on patrol as part of a combat mission in a community in Luhansk, a region of eastern Ukraine's Donbas, when an antipersonnel mine ripped apart his legs.

The invasion is now almost 4 years old, and Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including most of Donbas. Ukraine is still fighting, while engaging in diplomacy with the United States, European allies and other countries.

In Varvarych's opinion, what could end the war? "Definitely no negotiations — no steps back because people died and made so many sacrifices," he argues. "Only victory to the end."

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych and Botvynska have dinner at a group home they share with other Ukrainian amputee soldiers and the volunteers assisting them with Revived Soldiers Ukraine, in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 1, 2023. They were celebrating the birthday of Ruslan Tyshchenko, sitting with his wife, Iryna, at the end of table.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych holds hands with Botvynska as he walks on his new prosthetic legs at the Lakeshore Foundation, an Olympic and Paralympic training site in Birmingham, Ala., on April 7, 2023. Behind them is Andrii Nasada, who lost both his legs, has mangled fingers and severely damaged eyes from an explosion while fighting during the Russian invasion.

Volunteers from Florida's large Ukrainian community became friends with the soldiers, and showed them some of the sights. They went to wildlife refuges where live gators and manatees elicited shrieks and gasps. And they visited Disney World, where a roller coaster was a hit.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych visits Disney World in Orlando with his partner and other soldiers on Feb. 20, 2023. Volunteers from the Ukrainian community became friends as they showed them the sights in America. Varvarych was not so impressed with Disney World, he says, but he enjoyed the delight of children and a roller coaster ride.

Carol Guzy for NPR / The Ukrainian visitors watch fireworks at Disney World in Orlando, on Feb. 20, 2023.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych holds the child of a volunteer for the nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine while staying at her home in Miami on their last evening in the U.S., on April 28, 2023. He spent four months learning to walk on new prosthetic limbs during rehabilitation before returning to Ukraine, still in the grip of the Russian invasion.

Some of the volunteers devoted a great deal of time and care to the recovering soldiers. One volunteer, Yaryna Levytska, fled the war in Ukraine but returns to that country with her daughter Leila every summer to visit her parents, who won't leave. She and Tetyana Vyushkina took Varvarych and Botvynska under their wings.

Nataliia Svydenko with her husband and two sisters sing ballads from their homeland as they visit the backyard pool of the group home.

Varvarych also formed bonds with other amputees. Andrii Nasada became his best friend. He lost both legs, has mangled fingers and severely damaged eyes after his vehicle hit a mine in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. In Florida, he received a prosthetic eye and legs, and plastic surgery for the deep black powder scars on his face.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych works on climbing stairs with his prosthetic legs at the Paralympic training center at Lakeshore, in Birmingham, Ala., on April 7, 2023.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych participates in rehabilitative pool activities at the Paralympic training center at Lakeshore, in Birmingham, Ala. on April 7, 2023. He hopes to bring the training center concept to Ukraine.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych plays wheelchair basketball with fellow Ukrainian soldier Andrii Nasada at the Paralympic training center in Birmingham, Ala., on April 5, 2023. Varvarych's competitive nature takes over and he is ecstatic playing sports. At Lakeshore, he says he was told by counselors, "Your life is not ending, you can live without your legs. You can survive and perform and succeed."

Ruslan Tyshchenko was a sapper who defused bombs in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine. A tank exploded and shrapnel lodged into an artery. With no antibiotics in the field, the infection turned necrotic.

He has always loved to dance. At a picnic fundraiser in Orlando, his wife Iryna grabs his arms and wildly twirls around his wheelchair, savoring life.

Another soldier was Oleksandr Budko, who left the Orlando center with three different prosthetics. He has written a book about the war, performed with a Ukrainian ballet company and competed in the Invictus Games, a multisport event to aid wounded and sick soldiers. And he became the desirable candidate on Ukraine's edition of the TV show The Bachelor.

Denis Kiznetsov lost his leg during the Russian invasion as well. Russian soldiers also shot his dog, he says.

Vladyslav Zhaivoronok was wounded fighting with Ukraine's Azov Regiment in Mariupol, a southeastern port city that came under siege from Russian forces for nearly three months in 2022. In the life-or-death scramble of a makeshift clinic, they provided blood transfusions, and he believes it's a miracle he is alive. He was taken prisoner by Russian troops and was later released in a prisoner exchange.

Zhaivoronok is not enamored by the military's drab green camouflage, and puts colorful buttons on his prosthetic limb. "I want to die with red socks on," he states defiantly.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych practices yoga with Iryna Botvynska at the Paralympic training center in Birmingham, Ala. on April 6, 2023. She has been a rock of support during his long rehabilitation.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Sgt. Mykhailo "Misha" Varvarych, commander of Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade, gets ready in full uniform to attend a fundraiser gala for the nonprofit Revived Soldiers Ukraine, in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 4, 2023.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych and fellow Ukrainian amputees attend a fundraiser gala in full uniform for Revived Soldiers Ukraine, in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 4, 2023. The event included a performance by a Ukrainian opera singer and an auction of items, including twisted metal from the war made into sculptures. Here next to Varvarych is Andrii Nasada (far right), (bottom row) Ruslan Tyshchenko, (back left) Denis Kuznetsov, and (back right) Vladyslav Zhaivoronok.

During a trip to the Lakeshore Foundation, a Paralympic training center in Birmingham, Ala., Varvarych's competitive nature was impossible to miss, and he was ecstatic playing wheelchair hoops, pool kayak, pickleball and climbing.

"I will win, yes, of course. I am champion," he says in slowly improving broken English.

He was inspired by others with disabilities and recalls hearing encouraging words from counselors at the foundation: "Your life is not ending. You can live without your legs. You can survive and perform and succeed."

Varvarych hopes to open a "Lakeshore Ukraine," he says, so other soldiers don't feel forgotten. There, they could also address mental trauma from the war.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych cuddles with Botvynska in Florida on Feb. 3, 2023. She provided constant support for Varvarych during his long rehabilitation period. e says wistfully, "I was in love with his legs, especially his tattoos." Admitting the couple sometimes fights like cats and dogs, she laughs, "I love everything about him, but sometimes I want to choke him!" When asked about her best memories in the U.S., she says, "I liked everything so much, but most of all, it was how Misha proved himself."

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych formed bonds with the other soldiers as they laughed and struggled together in the U.S. Here they are attending the gala in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 4, 2023. In the back row middle is Irina Vashchuk Discipio, founder of Revived Soldiers Ukraine.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych and Botvynska (center and right) celebrate after his marriage proposal, in Orlando, Fla., on April 15, 2023. Yaryna Levytska (left) fled the war in Ukraine but returns with her daughter Leila every summer to visit her parents who won't leave.

There were no tearful goodbyes as the soldiers each marked the end of this extraordinary journey. Simple hugs and handshakes sufficed as they prepared to venture back from a land of theme parks and peace to their devastated homeland, while Russia's brutal bombardment, infantry assaults and occupation continue.

Varvarych's loving partner, Iryna Botvynska, has been a constant support for him as they adapt to a new normal. She says his attitude and refusal to accept pity made her stay strong for him.

"I was in love with his legs, especially his tattoos," Botvynska says. The tattoos declared: "Face your Fear, Accept your War."

Admitting the couple sometimes fights like cats and dogs, she laughs, "I love everything about him, but sometimes I want to choke him!"

When asked about her best memories in the U.S., she says, "I liked everything so much, but most of all, it was how Misha proved himself."

Previously, the couple had made a mutual decision to spend their lives together, rather than a proposal. "It's a good thing. I can't get down on one knee," Varvarych had joked, before his rehab.

Now, he was able to do just that, albeit on a prosthetic. He proposed in Orlando, in April 2023.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Sgt. Mykhailo Varvarych, on bended prosthetic knee, and Iryna Botvynska kiss after he proposes to her in Orlando, Fla., April 15, 2023. They had previously made a mutual decision to spend their lives together, rather than a formal proposal. Varvarych joked that it was a good thing, "I can't get down on one knee." But that was before his rehabilitation. Now he did just that — and she said yes.

Carol Guzy for NPR / Varvarych and Botvynska have a first dance under the moon after his marriage proposal, in Orlando, Fla., on April 15, 2023.

She said yes.

They had a first dance, surrounded by a heart-shaped display of candles on the ground, under a tropical moon.

"I am grateful to America for all the help," said Varvarych after his proposal. "God has plans for me," he stated confidently. "I need bionic legs to be able to lift my child off the ground in the future."

Update

Since this was first reported, there have been some developments in the Varvarych-Botvynska family. Living together in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the couple was thrilled to become new parents. Marta was born on Dec. 16, 2024, after a difficult pregnancy. Marta's medical diagnosis found congenital anomalies, and multiple surgeries were performed over a period of six weeks. But Marta died before her 3-month birthday.

Screenshot from social media / Carol Guzy for NPR / Carol Guzy for NPR In this photo social media posting, Varvarych is seen holding his and Botvynska's baby Marta, in Lviv, Ukraine. Marta was born on Dec. 16, 2024, but died before her 3-month birthday.

"Goodbye our little angel," Varvarych posted on social media, "You are forever in our hearts." He continued, "You fought to the end ... and we will know that you will now watch over us from heaven."

For an all-too brief time, he was able to lift his child off the ground.

