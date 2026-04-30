With "drop dead," Olivia Rodrigo debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for a fourth time, which bodes well for a new album set to arrive in June. Ella Langley holds down the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second straight week, while Justin Bieber's Coachella bump gets even more impressive after another weekend of widely seen performances.

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Olivia Rodrigo's third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, doesn't come out until June. But it's already off to a tremendous start on this week's Billboard charts.

Rodrigo released the record's first single, "drop dead," on April 17. Now, it's the fourth song of her career to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following "drivers license," "good 4 u" and "vampire."

The singer pulled out all the stops to ensure a No. 1 debut for "drop dead." The song was released in six different versions — original, acoustic, sped-up, slowed-down, instrumental and a cappella, all of them counting toward the same spot on the charts — and she performed "drop dead" live at Coachella as part of Addison Rae's set the day after the song's release.

The instant success of "drop dead" is creating downstream benefits for several older titles, as well. Both of Rodrigo's existing albums, Sour and GUTS, leap up the Billboard 200 albums chart, with Sour re-entering the top 20.

But another title also benefits on this week's Billboard 200 — and it's one that suggests Rodrigo's fans have been listening to "drop dead" closely. The song's first verse name-checks The Cure's classic single "Just Like Heaven":

I know that the bar closes at 11

But I hope that you never finish that beer

You know all the words to "Just Like Heaven"

And I know why he wrote them now that you're standin' right here

"Just Like Heaven," which peaked at No. 40 in 1988, doesn't re-enter the Hot 100 this week. But The Cure's Greatest Hits returns to the Billboard 200 at No. 93, which suggests that Rodrigo's got some long coattails.

The Cure has never had a No. 1 song in its long and legendary career — its only top 10 hit, "Lovesong," topped out at No. 2 in 1989 — but this week, the band can claim its own tiny slice of the top spot.

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For the second week in a row, Ella Langley tops the Billboard 200 with Dandelion. The album, which contains one of 2026's biggest hits in "Choosin' Texas," derives most of its chart numbers from streaming, which suggests a long run in the top 10. Consider that Morgan Wallen still has two old, heavily streamed albums floating around near the top of the charts — I'm the Problem at No. 2 and One Thing at a Time at No. 10 — and you've got a sense of how long Dandelion could stick around under the right circumstances.

With country titles locking down the chart's top two spots, a few other moves are worth noting this week:

The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together lands yet another title to hit the top 10, as 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns debuts at No. 3 — thanks almost entirely to sales.



debuts at No. 3 — thanks almost entirely to sales. The Coachella-fueled Bieberssance continues following another weekend of high-profile performances at the festival. SWAG jumps back into the top five, while a bunch of his earlier titles climb the Billboard 200.



jumps back into the top five, while a bunch of his earlier titles climb the 200. You wouldn't necessarily think of Record Store Day — which boosts independently owned local record stores — and the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters in the same sentence, but here we are. Thanks to two new RSD-exclusive vinyl editions of the soundtrack, it jumps from No. 16 to No. 7 this week.



in the same sentence, but here we are. Thanks to two new RSD-exclusive vinyl editions of the soundtrack, it jumps from No. 16 to No. 7 this week. Beginning last year, the catalog of the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley began resurfacing on the Billboard charts, thanks in part to a documentary celebrating his life and music. In January, he even landed his first-ever Hot 100 single with 1994's "Lover, You Should've Come Over." Now, he's back on the Billboard 200 with a live album titled Live a L'Olympia. That record, which was released posthumously in 2001, took almost 25 years to hit the charts for the very first time, at No. 190.

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Aside from Olivia Rodrigo's "drop dead" debuting at No. 1, the week's most substantial chart movement belongs to Justin Bieber, who continues to rack up the spoils of his recent performances at Coachella.

Last year's "Daisies," which re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 18 last week, jumps all the way to No. 8. But Bieber has other songs scattered across the chart, as well: "Beauty and a Beat (feat. Nicki Minaj)," which peaked at No. 5 in 2013, is all the way back up to No. 11, while "Yukon" (from last year's SWAG) climbs to No. 12.

"Baby (feat. Ludacris)," from 2010, returns to the top 40, as well, while two more titles — 2013's "Confident (feat. Chance the Rapper)" and 2025's "Speed Demon" — re-enter the chart.

According to Rolling Stone, Bieber was reportedly paid millions to headline Coachella this year. But his payday continues.

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