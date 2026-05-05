See who's nominated for the 2026 Tony Awards

Who was going to be nominated for the Tony Awards for the 2025-2026 Broadway season has been hard to predict — there were a lot of revivals this year and only 11 new musicals. But there were also a lot of shows audiences were excited about, from a crowd-friendly The Rocky Horror Show, based on the movie, to a special-effects-crammed The Lost Boys ... also based on the movie.

The nominations are being announced this morning: the big awards were relayed on CBS Mornings, the rest on the Tony Awards YouTube live stream. The nominations are broadcast live from Sofitel New York and are hosted by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss.

The award show itself — the 79th Annual Tony Awards — will air live on the CBS Television Network from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, and stream on Paramount+ premium tier. They will be hosted by singer-songwriter P!nk.

Best New Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best New Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels

This list will be updated.

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