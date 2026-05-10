Cape Verde: Tiny nation, massive World Cup dream

Updated May 10, 2026 at 2:00 AM AKDT

PRAIA—Cape Verde may be small, but its soccer World Cup dream is huge. With just over half a million people, it's one of the tiniest countries ever to qualify for the tournament.

From the volcanic islands of the Atlantic, the team—known as the Blue Sharks—are chasing history. This summer, they'll play in the World Cup for the first time ever—one of the smallest nations by population to make it.

The island nation off the coast of West Africa isn't just showing up at this summer's World Cup—it's competing with ambition far bigger than its geography suggests.

After a 3–0 win over Eswatini last year secured their spot, the country erupted in celebration. Streets filled with cheering fans. Strangers hugged. Parties went on late into the night.

Ricci Shryock for NPR / Pedro Bettencourt, president of the country's prestigious youth football training school known by its Portuguese acronym EPIF, says he's seen a change in young players since the national team's success. Here young players prepare for a practice.

That victory—and the excitement it sparked—has changed the way Cape Verdeans see soccer—or football, as they call it here. What was once street play and schoolyard competition now carries the weight of a national dream.

Pedro Bettencourt leads Escola de Preparação Integral de Futebol (EPIF), one of Cape Verde's most prestigious youth soccer academies. He says qualification has transformed how young players see their future.

"The expectation of our young players is very high," he says. "With our qualification, the dreams of the young are very high."

At a training session in Santa Cruz, that dream is easy to spot.

Ricci Shryock for NPR / Ricci Shryock / Ricci Shryock The regional football championship of Santiago South, the region that includes the capital, Praia pitted the Travadores versus Boavista — two of the biggest and oldest teams in Cabo Verde — as they competed for the regional title of Praia in Cape Verde.

Yuri Marley Fernandes, 14, is a forward at EPIF. He talks like someone who expects to play on football's biggest stage.

"It's my dream," he says. "Football is beautiful and I can play. I can win a World Cup. I play very well. I'm a forward—very fast—and my goals are beautiful."

Ricci Shryock for NPR / Yuri Marley Fernandes introduces himself as "the best player of Cape Verde." Fernandes is 14, a forward at EPIF, and already speaking like someone who belongs on a bigger stage.

For Fernandes, the dream is personal. But for Cape Verde, it stretches far beyond the islands.

The country is an archipelago of 10 islands with a massive diaspora—more Cape Verdeans live abroad than at home. The national team reflects that reality, drawing players from across Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. Among them is defender Ianique dos Santos Tavares, better known as Stopira, one of the team's standout stars.

Ricci Shryock for NPR / A view of the capital, Praia, in Cape Verde.

We visited his mother, Maria da Graça Santos—affectionately called "Da"—at her clothing shop in Praia. She was glowing as she talked about her son.

"I feel thrilled for us, Cape Verde's football team, and I am so delighted by my son's journey," she said. "Since he was young, he has been playing and working for this. Everyone in Cape Verde is excited that we are going to the World Cup. Now the world knows about Cape Verde, even though we are a small country."

After our visit, she arranged a phone call with Stopira. Speaking from Portugal between training sessions, he reflected on what qualifying for the World Cup means for the nation—and for the fans who have cheered him on every step of the way.

Ricci Shryock for NPR / Maria da Graça Santos, the mother of Cape Verde national football team player, Ianique dos Santos Tavares— better known by his nickname, Stopira, in front of a poster of her son. At one of her shops in the capital, she sells Cape Verde football gear.

"This means everything to us. I'm glad because I am part of this," he said. "I've spent my entire career with this dream...I have no words to describe it...realizing not only my dream, but the dreams of the whole country."

Much of Cape Verde's progress in football comes from investment by the national federation. Its president, Mário Semedo, says FIFA funding has helped improve training facilities and pitches across the islands. He says soccer's importance here goes well beyond sport—creating opportunity and national pride.

"Football matters a lot for young people," Semedo says. "It can help steer them away from negative influences, and in some cases even prevent juvenile crime."

Ricci Shryock for NPR / Young men play football on the beach in Praia, Cape Verde.

The federation is expected to earn about $10.5 million for reaching the World Cup group stage, money officials say will help strengthen youth development and expand scouting across the diaspora.

Cape Verde's first test at the World Cup could hardly be tougher: on June 15 in Atlanta, they face Spain, one of the tournament favorites.

But back on the pitches of this tiny island, the next generation keeps training—fueled by a World Cup dream that no longer feels impossible.

Copyright 2026 NPR