Guam and surrounding Pacific islands brace for impact of Super Typhoon Bavi

Residents of the remote U.S. territories of Guam and the other Northern Mariana Islands are preparing for the arrival of Super Typhoon Bavi, which is forecast to cause severe damage.

The rapidly intensifying typhoon is expected to pass through the region Monday morning local time and potentially bring catastrophic damage to the territories in the Pacific Ocean, as Isla Public Media has reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued typhoon warnings for the islands of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Local NWS meteorologist Landon Aydlett spoke to NPR from central Guam just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday local time. He said weather conditions were steadily deteriorating across all four populated islands, including torrential rain and strengthening winds.

"This is a powerhouse super typhoon and this is going to be a very grim outlook for any island that takes a direct hit and that still looks like it could be the island of Rota," said Aydlett, who had been awake for nearly 24 hours tracking the super typhoon. "It's going to be probably near catastrophic for the entire island."

Rota is northeast of Guam.

The super typhoon was moving north with maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour on Sunday, according to Guam's Joint Information Center . The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) estimates that Bavi's winds could strengthen to 180 miles per hour as it passes over the islands, which is a major category five storm. Structural damage, fallen trees and power outages are expected.

The JTWC designates tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour or greater within the western north Pacific as super typhoons.

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero transitioned the island into a heightened status of emergency readiness on Sunday.

"We want you to all be making sure that you are prepared," Guerrero said during a press briefing. "Be safe in your homes and please do not travel the roads, stay out of the waters and be safe."

According to government officials, the super typhoon will move to its closest point to Guam and bring the most catastrophic impacts Monday morning local time.

Local governments have opened emergency shelters, which have been nearing capacity, as residents in low-lying areas and those living in wood and tin homes have especially sought refuge.

Aydlett says there is particular concern for people who are still recovering from Typhoon Sinlaku, which hit the region in April, as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches.

"We have a lot of vulnerable communities across northern Guam, people that live in more substandard building materials," he said. "From what I've heard from Saipan and Tinian, where many people still have no power two-and-a-half months after Sinlaku ravaged those islands, the shelters are packed and they had to turn people away."

Power outages are already being reported throughout the island of Guam, while some flights have been canceled and the Port Authority of Guam has suspended operations.

Flash flood warnings are in effect across Rota, Saipan, Tinian and Guam, including Dededo, its most populous village. Dozens of schools and hospitals could be affected, according to the National Weather Service.

Aydlett says officials have been warning residents about the super typhoon for several days.

"People need to hunker down wherever they are because it's just too dangerous to go out at this point," he said. "We aim for zero fatalities and my gosh, I hope that's how it turns out. It's going to be a rough night and a rough day."

Andersen Air Force on Guam is asking that only essential personnel access the base.

Isla Public Media's News Director Dana Williams contributed to this report.

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