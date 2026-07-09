Vermont is creating a statewide trail, and making sure it's accessible to all

Mountain bike enthusiasts have been working for years on an ambitious 485-mile, multi-use trail called The Velomont that will span the length of the state.

When finished, the collaborative project will knit together existing trail networks, connect 27 communities and include huts and hostels for overnight stays.

New trail construction is finally ramping up after years spent on permits, plans and public input. And organizers say they want to make it as user-friendly as possible.

"For us, it's not a huge lift to just be mindful when we're trying to build trail or improve trail to think about the adaptive rider," said Angus McCusker, the Velomont trail director with the nonprofit Vermont Huts and Trails.

McCusker is referring to the growing number of disabled athletes who mountain bike with specially designed equipment.

"The challenge," said McCusker, "is we're connecting to existing trail networks that were never intended for adaptive bikes. So, where we can, we're trying to do adaptive assessments."

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public / Vermont Public Louis Arevalo, left, straps into his adaptive mountain bike and chats with Jeff Dickson of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, Angus McCusker with Vermont Huts and Trails, and volunteer Thatcher Hinman (all from left) ahead of a trail accessibility assessment in Randolph, Vermont, on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Louis Arevalo of Essex Junction is one of several adaptive athletes helping with that, most recently on some slightly overgrown single track trails in Randolph, a central Vermont town nestled along the eastern edge of the Green Mountains.

Arevalo pedals with his hands. He rides an electric powered recumbent-style three-wheeler that sits low to the ground. His service dog Azul chases along nearby.

"Once you realize what these bikes are capable (of) or this equipment actually opens up, it kind of blows your mind," he said.

Arevalo was paralyzed in a skiing accident six years ago. Being able to get back on the trails has been a game changer, he said smiling.

"There's a reason we live in the Green Mountain state. It's because we like to get outside…you know, seeing the squirrels and chipmunks and birds… I mean, it's life."

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public / Vermont Public Nick Bennette, of the Vermont Mountain Biking Association, guides an adaptive bike over a narrow bridge, pointing out that other adaptive riders may have trouble getting across.

But adaptive rigs like Arevalo's are wider and heavier than regular mountain bikes, and not all trails are user-friendly.

Nick Bennette, who was testing a different type of adaptive bike, got hung up on several tight turns.

"It's helpful to have different kinds of adaptive bikes on these tests because they all handle a little differently," he said.

Bennette is executive director of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, another nonprofit spearheading efforts around the Velomont. He and others involved in the assessment are taking detailed photos and notes on ways to make the trails more accessible.

"Just scalloping out a bit of material on the outside of that corner," said Bennette, pointing to the area the bike got caught. "That will allow adaptive bikes to make that corner without really changing the way the trail rides."

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public / Vermont Public Angus McCusker with Vermont Huts and Trails is working to create accessible accommodations along the Velomont Trail, including a multi-group space in Randolph and a hut in Chittenden that has been outfitted with accessibility in mind.

Contractors are also trying to reduce barriers at the trail's overnight accommodations. This summer, contractors are building a new ADA accessible hostel in downtown Randolph.

And two remote huts along the trail will have locked sheds with off-road wheelchairs so bikers don't have to haul their own.

At the Chittenden Brook Hut, McCusker highlighted a new ramp and wider driveway.

"So if you're an adaptive rider, you can imagine rolling right up here and you can transfer to your chair that's available here, and then roll down the ramp and go down to the fireplace, to the privy, to make your meal," he said.

Louis Arevalo stayed at the hut last summer with other adaptive riders — his first camping trip since his accident.

"There was a babbling brook right there…and it was really refreshing to have easy access to a beautifully built hut that was easy to navigate, and then have these world-class trails right out the door," he said. "And with these Velomont trails, I can actually plan a hut-to-hut trip with other people."

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public / Vermont Public The Chittenden Brook Hut includes accessible ramps, storage for adaptive bikes and specialized off-road wheelchairs for visitors.

Jeff Alexander is counting on it. He's director of strategic partnerships with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities access outdoor recreation.

An economic impact analysis the group commissioned estimates their programming generated more than $10 million last year.

"So the adaptive community has money, they travel, they want to travel and they want to play with everybody," Alexander said. "We just need to level the playing field so that everyone can play together."



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