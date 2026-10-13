The Trump administration warns Ukraine it could cut off intel, Zelenskyy tells NPR

Updated October 13, 2026 at 1:25 PM AKDT

KYIV, Ukraine — The Trump administration warned it could cut off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces stop long-range drone strikes on oil refineries inside Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NPR.

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the Trump administration's decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel will not bring down fuel prices. He also refuted President Trump's assertion this weekend that Ukraine was to blame for the rise in diesel fuel prices. Zelenskyy pointed out it is because of the Iran war.

"Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz," Zelenskyy said, referring to the vital shipping chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

President Zelenskyy's sit-down with NPR comes as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the five-year mark, at a time when the White House has renewed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Tensions between Zelenskyy and President Trump flared up again after the U.S. made a key concession to Moscow.

On Friday, Trump moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports. Zelenskyy said in a statement it was a "a weak decision by strong partners."

Trump lashed back hard at Zelenskyy, saying, "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," a leader who can reach a peace deal with Putin.

Then on Sunday, Trump announced on social media Russia and Ukraine had allegedly agreed to a partial ceasefire to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure — catching Kyiv by surprise — even as Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continued.

Zelenskyy told NPR he found out about Trump's assertion of an energy ceasefire agreement "through social like you" — meaning, from Trump's post on his Truth Social account.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked Sunday about the announced energy truce and told reporters that contacts were ongoing.

Zelenskyy told NPR his country is striking Russian energy and logistics sites to weaken the Kremlin's ability to wage war. Ukraine wants the war to end, he said, but will not stop these strikes unless Russia stops attacking Ukrainian energy sites.

Putin doesn't respond to diplomacy, the Ukrainian leader said, "he understands force."

However, asked on Tuesday whether the U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Trump told reporters: "We are helping them and we are sharing intel, we want the war to end."

Meanwhile, diesel fuel costs an average of $6.27 per gallon in the U.S. — more than 70% above what it was a year ago when it was a little over $3.65 a gallon, according to AAA.

Zelenskyy said said Trump's decisions to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel would not influence "the price in the United States. I'm sure … because the volume is not enough."

What it would do, he said, is provide the Kremlin with more money to spend on its war.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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