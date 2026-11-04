'We have great leverage here': DNC chair Ken Martin on Democrats' midterms sweep

Updated November 4, 2026 at 4:59 AM AKST

Democrats won control of the Senate after flipping Republican-held seats in some of the nation's most conservative states, a dramatic reversal from 2024 that gives the party new power to challenge President Trump.

The party also captured the House, key governorships and state legislatures, strengthening Democrats' position for the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told Morning Edition the results were the party's best in a century.

"This was a change election, and Americans sent a very clear message that they're looking for leaders who are fighting for them, not just the wealthy and well-connected," Martin said.

He said that voters gave Democrats a mandate to address affordability, health care and what he called a "corrupt system" benefiting wealthy Americans.

But how Democrats will turn those promises into policy remains an open question, with Trump still holding veto power.

"I think the reality is we have great leverage here," Martin said, pointing to Democrats' control of Congress and state governments.

He acknowledged that opposition to Trump helped drive the results but argued that voters also embraced Democrats' message.

"Our candidates across the board ran for something, not against something," he said. "They gave people a sense of a positive vision of what Democrats would do while we're in power."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

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