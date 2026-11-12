Casualties continue to rise after Brooklyn building collapses

The New York City Fire Department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn collapsed a day earlier.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said six people had been declared dead at the scene. Two others died in a hospital. 18 other people were injured in the building collapse.

Search efforts are continuing with more than 250 firefighters and emergency workers deployed to the site, according to city officials.

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Ryan Murphy / AP First responders rescue a person after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images / First responders navigate a collapsed building in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Onlookers watch as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images / New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference after a building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams consoles a man after his pregnant wife was rescued from the rubble at the scene of a partial building collapse on Wednesday.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images / Members of the New York City Fire Department work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / A resident from a building watches as cleanup begins at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Yuki Iwamura / AP A drone flies over the site of a building that collapsed the previous day in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / An excavator cleans up debris at the scene of a partial building collapse on Thursday in Flatbush, Brooklyn.