On a foggy November evening, the lobby of Seattle's Museum of Flight was bustling with a crowd of people dressed up for a fancy soirée — suits and ties, flowing dresses, and, in the case of some guests, retro outfits reminiscent of a bygone era.

"So I went with kind of a vintage 1950's look," said Megan Coombes, who was decked out in a navy blue dress with a strand of pearls and a red pillbox hat. "I love a good theme, and in the email for the event, they were like, 'dress First Class.'"

Coombes and her date, Tim Roddy, were at the museum for a seven-course meal of airline food.

"I found it on Instagram — I follow a lot of different food sites, influencers," she said. "It just looked like such an experience."

It may not seem like a dinner of airline food would garner a lot of interest, but the sold out event had 150 attendees, plus a 550-person waitlist. And the menu was a far cry from the complimentary pretzels and soda served on flights today. Instead, it highlighted meals served pre-1978, when airline food was closer to something served in a restaurant. Until 1978, the federal government regulated ticket prices, so airlines had to compete for passengers with better quality amenities, including extravagant food.

Crystal Ligori/OPB / Megan Coombes snaps a selfie during a seven-course seated dinner billed as "The Greatest Airline Meals of the 20th Century." The event took place at Seattle's Museum of Flight this month.

The evening started at a faux check-in counter, where attendees were welcomed with a personalized airline ticket and a complimentary cocktail. Diners sat at tables of eight, set under dozens of full-size historic aircraft hanging from the ceiling. The event's mastermind, Bill Oakley, dubbed the event "The Greatest Airline Meals of the 20th Century."

"Are these really the greatest airline meals of the 20th century?" Oakley, donning a vintage Pan Am pilot uniform, asked the crowd at the start of the event. "In my opinion, yes, because I read four whole books on the history of airline food, and yes, there are four whole books on the history of airline food."

Oakley is a comedy writer by trade, having spent most of the 1990s as a writer, then showrunner for "The Simpsons." His most recent project includes a sci-fi comedy podcast for Audible starring Natasha Lyonne. But outside the world of comedy writing, he has also become a food personality and culinary event producer.

"Portland is the best food city in America by many, including my own, opinions but there's still a thousand things you can't get here," he said. "You can get Burmese food, and you can get Guyanese food, but you can't get a North Shore roast beef sandwich [or] Rhode Island-style clam chowder."

For nearly two years, Oakley has been hosting American Culinary Curiosity dinners, partnering with chefs around the country to create multi-course meals of unusual, regional cuisine. Each course is accompanied by a humorous history lesson into the dish's origin story.

The airline-themed dinner takes that one step further, exploring food specific to a time and place, like the caviar service of 1970's Alaska Airlines' charter flights to the Soviet Union, or meals served on Australia's Qantas airlines, circa 1947.

Crystal Ligori/OPB / Jarrod Stout pours glasses of beer to go with a cheese and pretzel course, a nod to food served on men-only flights on Mohawk Airlines in the 1960s.

"Potage queue de kangourou means kangaroo tail soup," Oakley explained to the Seattle party-goers. "That was Qantas' signature dish, and that will be your next course."

Other courses included a trio of cheese, pretzels, and beer, which was a nod to Mohawk Airlines' men-only flights in the 1960s.

The event also came with a built-in fandom, of which Robbie Barnhart, who captains a 767 cargo plane, counts himself a member.

"We're both AvGeeks," laughed Barnhart, motioning to his companion Kate McCullough. The pair previously connected online through their love of aviation, but only met in-person that evening.

"Think of like a regular nerd that's into video games or Dungeons & Dragons, but I've always been into airplanes, so my flavor of geek is aviation," he said.

Many of the attendees work for different airlines or have aviation-adjacent careers, but others, like Ben Marrow and Philip Groenwegen, described themselves as frequent flyers.

"We stay in touch through each other's Flighty's, follow each other that way, so I'd say we're kind of nerds about it," Groenwegen said, referring to the flight-tracking app Flighty Friends.

Marrow and Groenwegen both flew in from different states, New York and California, respectively, to dine on the mystery menu.

Groenwegen described the menu as "an exciting surprise."

"I didn't know what to expect seven times in a row," he said.

And as for the kangaroo?

"It was actually my favorite course," Marrow said. "It was obviously the most interesting course just because I had never had it before, but of all the courses, it was the best tasting one."



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