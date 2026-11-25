Yvonne Capehart Weah is from Liberia, a country in West Africa, and she's one of twelve siblings.

"I'm the second to the last one — I'm the eleventh," she says. "We have large families in Liberia."

Every year on the first Thursday in November, Weah's family gathers in Caldwell, the township where she grew up, to celebrate Liberian Thanksgiving.

"When we come together, the group become [so] large that you are not able to sit around a dining table," she explains. "So we do it outside under the tree. And when we meet, it's almost like we're having a party."

The Liberian holiday dates back to the first half of the 19th century when the American Colonization Society established the community that would grow into the country. It was founded by Black Americans — both those born free and enslaved people who had been emancipated — whose departure was sometimes voluntary, sometimes forced. "The settlers from America brought that Thanksgiving Day tradition to Liberia," says Weah. Once transplanted, the holiday evolved over time in response to national events.

Liberia gained its independence in 1847 but the British continued trying to take swaths of territory. In 1883, President Alfred Francis Russell, an Episcopalian priest, called upon God to help halt the incursions.

That invocation was a "prayer of protection against the intruders, preventing intrusion into our territory," says Weah.

The Liberians managed to maintain their sovereignty. And that year, the legislature officially established Thanksgiving as a national holiday steeped in the religious gratitude of the moment.

A sacred day for all

Weah summarizes Liberian Thanksgiving this way: "It's giving thanks to God for our freedom, for divine protection. It's giving thanks to God for unity and for the harvest."

Weah says that her family's celebration, like that of many others in Liberia, starts in the morning at church. But the holiday's for people of all faiths, and other religious communities mark the occasion as well

"The Muslims, they go to the mosques and pray," says Sekou Muhammad Sheriff , a YouTuber who travels his home country of Liberia to showcase its offerings and cultural heritage, including Thanksgiving . "And Muslims, Christians, and others — everybody observe this day as a holiday."

When Sheriff was a boy, this was the day that he counted on to get a new outfit.

"What my dad used to do for me," says Sheriff, was to purchase a "shirt-trouser suit, and then he'd buy me slipper." His favorite suit was a white one.

Over the years on Thanksgiving, he's grown accustomed to eating different stews, including one made with sweet potato leaves and another with snails collected from the garden.

"We call it king's meat," Sheriff says with a chuckle. "It is very, very nice."

The mid-afternoon meal varies from household to household in Liberia.

Rebecca Blapoh Weah / Yvonne Capehart Weah's nieces and nephews fill their plates at a family gathering in Caldwell.

"We don't do turkey," says Weah, "but we do chicken. We do fried chicken, smoked chicken, roasted chicken."

Weah's family also serves jollof rice, watermelon, pineapple and a variety of stews, including one called fufu and soup. It's a mix of cassava, fish, chicken, okra, chili pepper and more. "That makes the soup very tasty," says Weah. "It has to be [at] every Thanksgiving."

(Weah doesn't especially like to cook, however. "If you tell me, 'Go in the kitchen to cook or sit in the living room and read,'" she says, "I will sit in the living room and read.")

"I'm thanking God"

This year, Sheriff didn't have the resources to host Thanksgiving. But he says that he remains thankful to God for keeping him healthy and for keeping Liberia peaceful after civil conflict tore his country apart from 1989 to 1997 and 1999 to 2003.

Weah is also grateful. "When I go for Thanksgiving," she says, "I'm thanking God for where I have come from, where I am now, and I'm also thanking Him for where He will take me because I know He holds the future."

Weah is the program manager at the We-Care Foundation , an education nonprofit that, among other things, teaches children literacy. "A reading child will become a reading elder," she says.

"And we expect informed adults to make informed decisions that affect both their social and economic life" — in ways, perhaps, that they will one day be thankful for.

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