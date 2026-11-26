Tens of millions of people are bracing for delays at airports and highways across the country on Thursday, as powerful storms across the United States threatened to disrupt travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the West Coast, high tides have flooded streets along California's shorelines and knocked off a part of Pacifica Pier. The floods have also prompted evacuation warnings. On the East Coast, authorities are preparing to weather the impact of a storm making its way up into New England from the southeast with strong winds and heavy rain. Snow was also forecast in parts of the Midwest.

Mario Tama / Getty Images A firefighter and an official carry a water pump as coastal floodwaters flow in the Sunset Beach community during high tide on November 25, 2026 in Huntington Beach, California. Potentially record-breaking "king tides," combined with elevated surf and a large Pacific swell, are bringing coastal flooding to Southern California during Thanksgiving week, with the greatest impacts anticipated today and tomorrow.

Some 81.5 million people in the U.S. are expected to travel for the holiday between Thursday and Monday, according to AAA .

Hundreds of flights had already been cancelled or delayed by early morning Thursday, particularly on the East Coast, where authorities have warned people to stay home as the storm barrels through. The majority of people are expected to travel by car for the holidays, and the winter weather could affect their plans due to visibility issues on the road.

DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images Passengers wait at the departure gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on November 25, 2026.

Richard Bann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, told NPR that the East Coast storm remained the main concern, calling it a "multi-hazard" storm.

"It's going to be getting better organized as we go through the day, and it'll be spreading a considerable amount of wind, heavy rain. The real concern with this thing is going to be coastal flooding," Bann said.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci with The Washington Post and MyRadar told NPR the storm's magnitude at this time of the year was "unusual."

"We would expect this in deep winter," Cappucci said.

The storm in the East Coast, however, is expected to mostly clear out by Saturday, easing weekend travel for those returning from Thanksgiving gatherings.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City delayed

Beyond travel, several Thanksgiving parades have also been affected by severe weather.

The incoming storm is expected to cause high winds in New York City, prompting Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday to delay the city's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Organizers were already inflating the iconic giant balloons for the parade on Wednesday when officials announced the decision.

Adam Gray / Getty Images Workers deflate balloons after Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday, on November 25, 2026 in New York City. Because of the weather, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed to Saturday, November 28, the first time in its 100-year history that it will take place on a day other than Thanksgiving.

The parade, which is now expected to take place on Saturday, will be the city's 100th, and while it was cancelled before during World War II, this is the first time that it's been postponed in the last century.

The parade's organizers said it took two years to prepare the elaborate celebration, which includes over 11,000 participants and volunteers, thousands of high school marching band musicians from across the country and hundreds of balloon handlers. In previous years, up to 2 million spectators have attended the parade.

"Safety is and will always remain our top priority, and this will be a heavy storm," Mamdani told reporters.

Adam Gray / Getty Images People distribute a Thanksgiving Dinner for commuters on the L subway train on November 25, 2026 in New York City. In what has become a yearly tradition, a group of New York City residents have set up a full Thanksgiving-style meal for commuters on the L train of New York City's subway system.

He urged the city's residents to prepare for extreme weather conditions. He said the city expected sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph and possible gusts as high as 65 mph, with resulting floods and flash floods.

"Generation after generation has watched Spongebob and Spiderman soar down our streets and has taken in Garfield floating down 6th Avenue. And I know this change of plans will cause inconveniences," Mamdani said. "Yet safety has to come first."

Philadelphia also grounded all balloons for its parade this year due to winds.

Steve Kastenbaum contributed reporting for this story.

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