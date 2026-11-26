Strobe Talbott, a former Time magazine reporter who later served as deputy secretary of state under President Bill Clinton and then headed the Brookings Institution, died Thursday. He was 80.

His son, Devin Talbott, confirmed he passed away peacefully after a long illness in his East Hampton, New York, home.

The elder Talbott was educated at Yale and Oxford, where he bunked with Clinton. While at the British university, after interning for Time in Moscow, the magazine asked Talbott to help translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union who was ousted in 1964.

James Finley / AP FILE - President-elect Bill Clinton and Strobe Talbott of Time magazine talk privately as they walk along the beach on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Jan. 2, 1993.

Talbott did, and it gave him some notoriety as a young man and a job at the magazine.

After 21 years at Time, where he focused on Soviet-American relations and held positions including Washington bureau chief and a foreign-affairs columnist, according to his U.S. State Department biography, he received a call from the newly elected Clinton.

Talbott joined the U.S. State Department in 1994, swiftly becoming deputy secretary of state. In that role, he was the architect of the Clinton administration's approach to Russia and other formerly Soviet countries and conducted negotiations between the U.S. and India after the latter's nuclear tests in 1998.

"Strobe was a good and brilliant man who made our world more peaceful and secure," said Clinton in a statement after Talbott's death. When Talbott was translating Khrushchev's memoirs while at Oxford, it was Clinton's job to make him breakfast every day, he said, adding, "somehow, I got the better end of the deal."

Both he and Hillary were "deeply saddened" by the passing of "a wonderful friend, and a world-class human being," he said.

Afterward, he served as the president of Brookings from 2002 to 2017. In that time, he also chaired the U.S. State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Talbott also authored over a dozen books. His last book was titled "Our Founders' Warning: The Age of Reason Meets the Age of Trump," which was published in 2020.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, and is survived by two sons, Devin and Adrian, and six grandchildren.

His first wife, Brook Shearer, died in 2009, and he later married author Barbara Lazear Ascher.

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