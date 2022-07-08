Belle and Sebastian: Tiny Desk Concert

Now that we're back filming Tiny Desk concerts behind my desk at NPR, I get to witness that nervous energy surrounding most artists who are about to perform in an office, in daylight, with fans just a few feet away. This was surely true of the eight members of Belle and Sebastian when they kicked off their warmup with "Unnecessary Drama." That's the title of a track from the band's fabulous new album A Bit of Previous and not my description of what was about to unfold. Though I can't deny the tension.

You see, we don't amplify the singer's voice in the room, and we don't use monitor speakers. It all adds to the intimacy of the performance, but it also made it hard for Stuart Murdoch to hear himself sing. In fact, he began to question whether having an ensemble of drums, keyboards, guitars, bass, etc. was right for the Tiny Desk and considered scrapping it all in favor of him and a guitar and maybe another player. But with a little work on the overall volume of the band, some run-throughs and the creature comfort of a handheld microphone, the band from Glasgow was charming and magnificent.

Belle and Sebastian performed three songs from A Bit of Previous, its ninth album excluding two soundtracks. The band ended its delightful set with its classic tune "Judy and the Dream of Horses" from If You're Feeling Sinister, an album that's just celebrated its 25th anniversary. With questioning lyrics and youthful imagery, a guest trumpeter and a gallop in the rhythm, Belle and Sebastian gloriously made its dramatic mark at the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

"Unnecessary Drama"

"Working Boy in New York City"

"Reclaim the Night"

"Judy and the Dream of Horses"

MUSICIANS

Stuart Murdoch: vocals, guitar

Stevie Jackson: guitar, harmonica, vocals

Bob Kildea: guitar, vocals

Richard Colburn: drums

Sarah Martin: keys, flute, recorder

Chris Geddes: keys

Dave McGowan: bass, vocals

Sarah Wilson: keys, vocals

Jason Covey: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director: Michael Zamora

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editor: Michael Zamora

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora, Pierre Kattar, Alanté Serene

Production Assistants: Jill Britton, Joby Tanseco

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia Stern

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.