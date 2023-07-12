Here are the 2023 Emmy Award nominations

Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM ET

Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.

Below are nominees in some of the main categories. You can find a complete list here.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Outstanding drama series

AndorBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonThe Last of UsSuccessionThe White LotusYellowjackets

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series

Daisy Jones & the SixFleishman Is in TroubleObi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong (Beef)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding scripted variety series

A Black Lady Sketch ShowLast Week Tonight with John OliverSaturday Night Live

