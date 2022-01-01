John Jackson

A longtime Alaska resident, John began volunteering at KNBA in Anchorage in spring 1997. Through this ongoing experience, he learned the importance and value of public radio. In January 2017, he was offered an internship as a volunteer shift DJ at KNBA. John soon developed an idea for a show and in 2018, DeeperCuts debuted on air. DeeperCuts features artists and songs not often heard on radio these days. The program is a unique and eclectic musical experience. John and his Wife, Ayla, make their home in Anchorage.

Thank you for listening, and for supporting public radio.