A huge part of music, although obvious, is listening. Really listening. Music isn’t just a commodity or surface-level entertainment. It is history, vast arrays of human expression, and the source of many people’s livelihoods. With that, I do see myself as a crate digger, whether physical or digital. I love the niche and the popular. I love the old and the new. I love to share music, curate playlists and relate music to how others and I feel.