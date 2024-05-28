Sage Smiley - KYUK
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director. She’s worked with audio since she was a teenager at radio stations from Alaska to Amman and is passionate about sound-rich storytelling, rural radio and community-centered journalism. When not slinging a shotgun microphone around town, she can likely be found in or around a body of water.
If it’s built, the Donlin Gold mine project on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta would be one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the world, powered by a gas pipeline that would stretch hundreds of miles across the state to Cook Inlet.