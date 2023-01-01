Born in Alaska and long time resident Will Burnett first started volunteering for public radio in the mid 1990s for KRUA while attending the University of Alaska Anchorage. As the program was considered a "Special Show" and Will had the freedom to choose the music. This sense of freedom is what attracted Will to co-hosting the Veritas Variety Revue almost 30 years later. Will has an eclectic love for music that ranges from obscure post punk all the way to hard bop jazz and everything in between. Music has been a focus of Will's life from a very early age having bought his first metal vinyl at age 8. Collecting music exploded from there with a focus n searching out the most obscure and extreme sounds.

First album: Iron Maiden, "Number of the Beast"

Most memorable concert: Fugazi

An artist/band he'd love to see in concert: Sunn

Music he'd want if stranded on a desert island. Coil, "Music to Play in the Dark"