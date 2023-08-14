Evening Newscast — August 14, 2023
Cooper Landing's popular Russian River Campground in Cooper Landing closes Wednesday for another stretch of road rehab and maintenance projects. And, it’s not just a source of scenic photos and occasional ash clouds, Mount Augustine could be a source of renewable, harnessed energy.
