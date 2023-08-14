© 2023 KDLL
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — August 14, 2023

By Jenny Neyman
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:57 PM AKDT
Cooper Landing's popular Russian River Campground in Cooper Landing closes Wednesday for another stretch of road rehab and maintenance projects. And, it’s not just a source of scenic photos and occasional ash clouds, Mount Augustine could be a source of renewable, harnessed energy.

Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
Latest Episodes