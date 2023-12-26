© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
KDLL Evening Newscast

Evening Newscast — December 26, 2023

By Jenny Neyman
Published December 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKST
A Kenai Peninsula Borough employee was arrested last week after entering the Borough Building in Soldotna with a concealed weapon, though not on charges related to the gun. An avalanche closed the Seward Highway for seven hours on Christmas Eve, and skiers light up the night to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.


Tags
KDLL Evening Newscast public safetySeward HighwayRelay for LifeAmerican Cancer Society
Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
