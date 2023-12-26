Evening Newscast — December 26, 2023
A Kenai Peninsula Borough employee was arrested last week after entering the Borough Building in Soldotna with a concealed weapon, though not on charges related to the gun. An avalanche closed the Seward Highway for seven hours on Christmas Eve, and skiers light up the night to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
